City employee becomes board member for state association

CAROLINA BEACH — A city employee recently became a member of the board of directors for a state association.

City of Morganton employee Mike Fincher has become a board of directors member for the North Carolina Electrical Inspector Association at the NCEIA annual conference at Carolina Beach. Fincher has been employed with the city for more than 15 years with seven years in the electric utility department and more than eight years in the building inspections department. He currently serves as senior building inspector.

Fincher is a 1995 graduate of Western Piedmont Community College with an associate’s degree in electrical engineering technology and a 2012 Graduate of the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Construction Engineer School. He holds an unlimited electrical contracting license and North Carolina Department of Insurance Standard Level III Inspection Certificates in electrical, building, plumbing and mechanical trades.

The NCEIA promotes uniform understanding and application of the North Carolina Electrical Code to enhance safe installation and use of electricity. The association promotes the welfare of all jurisdictions within its territory and strives for the uniform understanding, application, and enforcement of N.C. Electrical Code.

The NCEIA creates a better public understanding and appreciation of N.C. Electrical Code regulations and their importance to public health, safety and welfare.

The city again congratulated Fincher on becoming a member of the board of NCEIA to make an impact in the construction and electrical industry in North Carolina.