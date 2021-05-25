City facilities to close for Memorial Day

Special to The News Herald
Morganton City Hall and city facilities will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.
Garbage will not be collected Monday, and collection will operate on a one-day delay the remainder of the week. This means Monday’s route will be collected Tuesday; Tuesday’s route will be collected Wednesday; Wednesday’s route will be collected Thursday; and Thursday’s route will be collected Friday.
Collett Street Recreation Center and Mountain View Recreation Center also will be closed Monday, but city pools and parks will be open.
