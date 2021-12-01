City gets more than $2 million in grants for housing development

“We’re really interested in making it affordable housing,” Chester said. “We’re still researching the best mechanisms for that.”

This property on Church Street sits across a set of railroad tracks from another 27-acre parcel the organization bought last year, Chester said. She said the properties had some issues — a fire on one of the lots and some materials that had been left on the other — that made them less attractive to commercial developers.

“We see our role as being a nonprofit, having the ability to bring additional resources to the table to take properties like that, that have additional challenges, and still get them back into a productive use,” Chester said. “In our mind, again, the highest and best use for that front piece, the 27 acres, is development that has a shared, central building and then is primarily used for manufacturing, and then for this parcel on Church Street, the highest and best use is affordable housing.”

Chester said her organization would like for this development to be done in a way that avoids gentrifying the neighborhood.