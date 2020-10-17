City holds town hall meeting to hear concerns

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She also said that housing is an issue. Even with the couple of shelters available in Burke County, the people who can’t get into the shelters because they either filled up or the person didn’t meet the criteria are left with nowhere to go but outside.

Carlton also asked Alice Horton, executive director of Burke United Christian Ministries, if she had any ideas for handling the trash issue.

Horton said that BUCM does everything they can to pick up any trash they see and get those who get meals from their location to put their trash in a trash can, and not loiter around town, but that they can only do so much.

“That is not a one person or one agency solving,” Horton said. “And honestly, housing is an issue in Morganton, but that’s not gonna just solve the problem. It’s not going to solve the problem just because someone gets a job. It’s not going to solve the problem just because one person has an action that they want to make. It is a multi-faceted issue and it’s going to take multiple people to solve it … until we decide that we want to get together and do something about it and come up with solutions, I don’t know that anything’s really going to happen.”

Day programs for the homeless population to learn how to rebuild their lives also were suggested.