City hopes to welcome all walks of life with billboards, commercial

New billboards soon will flank Burke County in a hope to make people feel welcome and at ease.

Morganton Mayor Pro Tem Wendy Cato first called meetings with community leaders around the time of George Floyd’s killing to discuss concerns and ways to address racial tensions locally.

“I called it initially as Wendy Cato then realized I can’t call anything without being a councilwoman at the same time,” Cato said. “It was a group of folks that were just concerned about what was happening. It was a combination of younger and older people … One of the … parts of the conversation was that we needed to present ourselves as a community that welcomes everyone.”

At a July 2 meeting, city leaders and community leaders discussed ways that they could achieve that.

“We were all trying to figure out how can we get different messages out,” Cato said.

She said she was talking to someone about a social media trend that started of people wanting to put up billboards near the Confederate flag on Interstate 40 as you enter Burke County from the west.

“I said, ‘You know the city has some billboards,’” Cato said. “I said, ‘Let me just let me look into this a little bit.’”