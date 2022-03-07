City looks to start hiring process for next Public Safety chief

The Burke County Board of Commissioners already has approved the three economic development incentives.

Another public hearing will be held to consider rezoning more than 45 acres of land on Lost Corner Road.

Information from the city said the property at 436 Lost Corner Road was zoned as residential low conditional use on Aug. 4, 2008, for the construction of the Bellvue Farm Planned Residential Development, but the development was never constructed.

The city’s zoning ordinance and North Carolina state law no longer allow for conditional use zoning, and the application to rezone is requesting the property be zoned as light intensity district.

Information from the city said the light intensity district is intended for single-family residential uses at a various lower densities based on location and access to transportation corridors. The district also allows for certain nonresidential community facilities and services that wouldn’t be detrimental to the residential character of the district, according to the city.

City staff and the city’s planning and zoning commission recommended council approve the rezoning request.