City looks to start hiring process for next Public Safety chief

Morganton Public Safety Chief Tony Lowdermilk officially retired Tuesday. Now city staff will go ask council members to work with an assessment center to choose his successor, beginning at tonight’s monthly meeting.
City staff are asking council members to set aside a total of $14,200 to work with the North Carolina League of Municipalities and the MAPS group, a firm that specializes in public sector human resources consulting, to identify the critical knowledge, skills and abilities needed for the position, according to information from the city.
If the city council agrees to the memorandum of agreement with NCLM and MAPS, MAPS will design and conduct exercises and assessment tools and facilitate the evaluation of the candidates for the position.
MAPS would start working with the city in April, and the city hopes to fill the position in July.
Also on the agenda tonight are three public hearings for economic development incentives.
The three projects are expected to bring nearly 200 jobs to the area, and the details for the proposed incentives are as follows:
- Project Highlander, a $5.2 million investment that would create about 100 new jobs: Fifty percent of the project’s new taxable investment over three years, starting in the 2023-24 fiscal year. That would be about $14,820 per year for the city at the current 57 cents per $100 of property value tax rate.
- Project Bravo, a $4.1 million investment that would create about 25 new jobs: Fifty percent of the project’s new taxable investment over three years starting in the 2023-24 fiscal year, or $11,685 per year at the city’s current tax rate.
- Project It’s About Time, a $25 million investment that would create 72 new jobs and be the first development in the Burke Business Park on Kathy Road: Conveyance of 23 acres of land at the park.
The Burke County Board of Commissioners already has approved the three economic development incentives.
Another public hearing will be held to consider rezoning more than 45 acres of land on Lost Corner Road.
Information from the city said the property at 436 Lost Corner Road was zoned as residential low conditional use on Aug. 4, 2008, for the construction of the Bellvue Farm Planned Residential Development, but the development was never constructed.
The city’s zoning ordinance and North Carolina state law no longer allow for conditional use zoning, and the application to rezone is requesting the property be zoned as light intensity district.
Information from the city said the light intensity district is intended for single-family residential uses at a various lower densities based on location and access to transportation corridors. The district also allows for certain nonresidential community facilities and services that wouldn’t be detrimental to the residential character of the district, according to the city.
City staff and the city’s planning and zoning commission recommended council approve the rezoning request.
Also up for consideration at Monday night’s council meeting are:
- A change to the city’s zoning ordinance for buffer yards to include more uses
- A contract for upgrades to public safety’s shooting range
- A contract for award of audit services
- Contracts for marketing CoMMA and its programming
- A contract for underground electric work
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Morganton City Hall on East Union Street.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.