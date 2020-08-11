City moves closer to new courthouse square design, adds new department

The renovation of the Historic Courthouse Square is coming closer to becoming reality as Morganton City Council voted at its Aug. 3 meeting to award a construction contract for the project.
Wilkie Construction Co. was awarded the contract worth more than $2.71 million, which is the total after the city negotiated with the company for a $150,000 contingency, according to information from the city.
That total was over the city’s original budget estimate of more than $2.39 million, according to previous information from the city, which led to budget amendments. A $221,672 budget amendment in the general fund was approved and a $151,544 budget amendment to the electric fund was approved.
Council members also approved a resolution to apply to the Local Government Commission for approval of a financing agreement. A public hearing on financing the project will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 13, at City Hall.
City departments also got a new look after Monday night’s meeting.
City Manager Sally Sandy said the COVID-19 pandemic gave the city an opportunity to examine how its trio of cultural and creative departments — Main Street, CoMMA and the Community House — could be combined into one department to have a proactive approach to cultural development as an economic development driver.
And so was born the Department of Cultural and Creative Development.
Information from the city said that Sharon Jablonski, who has served as the city’s Main Street director for nearly 30 years, was named the director of the department. Within the department, Abby Nelson will serve as Main Street manager, Amber Austin as CoMMA events manager and Tony Bova as CoMMA’s production manager. For the Community House, Becca Stephens will be the business and events coordinator, Sharon Davis will be the managing supervisor and Sarah Williams will be head chef and kitchen manager. Kasey Goodfellow, James Hildebrand and Tara Workman still will serve in support roles for the department.
Park project
Bethel Park also is looking to get a new look.
The city council approved a contract with AECOM worth $64,610 for design services for an ecological and storm water improvements project at the park.
“Over the last years, especially during the last 10 years and last five years, as weather, storm water and the like, has caused some severe changes in that park and is really making it very difficult for our passive park areas and our other park areas to get used,” Sandy said. “Anytime it rains, it floods.”
The city’s master plan included some ideas for a redo of the park, but to do any of those renovations the city needs to conduct an engineering study to understand what is happening with the creeks that run through the site.
“We don’t want to invest a lot of money in trying to redo a park and then have the same kind of situation happening,” Sandy said.
Money for the study was included in the 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
City leaders also hope to attract a new industry to the area by conducting a feasibility study.
Council members approved a contract with Sanford Holshouser LLC for consulting services to conduct an information technology feasibility study to evaluate and assess opportunities for internet technology-related businesses in Morganton.
Tom Johnson, a consultant who works for Sanford Holshouser and formerly was director of the Burke Economic Development Council, has had a long relationship with the city. Johnson recently completed a similar study in a small community in eastern Tennessee.
“The CoMPAS infrastructure really allows us, we think, to be able to do this,” Sandy said.
The contract for the consulting services is not to exceed $27,500.
Water tank effort
The city and county also are moving closer to getting businesses moved into the Burke Business Park.
The council approved an interlocal agreement Monday night about the construction and operation of a water tank at the business park.
The water tank, which is expected to cost $2.3 million, will be covered in part by a $1.9 million grant that BDI and the county obtained that requires local matching funds. The city’s contribution to the match is a $75,000 fee to West Consultants to design the tank and provide construction management services.
A water tank is required at the facility to provide the required level of water pressure for fire protection for any larger industrial facilities that may locate there.
The agreement states that while the county will be responsible for the construction contract and making sure the water tank is built in compliance with grant requirements, it will become part of the city’s water system upon completion and the city will be solely responsible for its operation and maintenance.
Also during the meeting, two public hearings were held for rezoning requests, but only one of the requests was approved.
The first request wished to see more than 32 acres of land at 665 Kirksey Drive rezoned from the exclusive industrial district to the low impact district. That land sits next to Vulcan Materials.
Phillip Lookadoo, director of development and design, said that the man who requested the rezoning was a developer and had been under contract to purchase the property, but the contract lapsed.
The property owners were present at the council meeting and requested the council not to approve the rezoning request.
City Attorney Louis Vinay said it was legitimate for the rezoning applicant to make the request since he was under contract to purchase the property.
But since the contract lapsed and the property owners did not wish for the property to be rezoned, the council decided to take no action, effectively killing the application.
Rezoning OK'd
The council did rezone less than an acre of land on Old Jamestown Road.
Lookadoo said that rezoning this land came to his office’s attention when a business that wished to locate there submitted an application. That would not have been permitted under the city’s exclusive industrial district, but was possible under the high impact district.
Timothy Sutton, who does the treasury and secretary work for the carbon plant, said they were looking at renting the downstairs of the cinderblock building that sits on that property. He said they weren’t aware that the previous zoning in the exclusive industrial district did not permit that.
Council members also voted to abolish the firefighters supplemental retirement system board.
Vinay explained to the council that for years, the city has had two boards — the firefighters supplemental retirement system and the firefighters relief fund — that had a great deal of overlap but had their own boards.
He said over the years, restrictions imposed either by state law or the state firefighters association caused the city to accumulate a great deal of money that couldn’t legally be used. Specifically, he said more than $400,000 had been accumulated.
The council transferred the funds in from the supplemental retirement system to the relief fund and dissolved the supplemental retirement board.
Other items approved by the council included:
- Minutes from a regular meeting June 1 and special meetings held June 15 and June 25.
- A resolution approving the 2019 Local Water Supply Plan.
- An amendment to the application to Burke County for COVID-19 emergency relief funds and approval of an agreement for use of the funds.
- A contract with Altec Industries worth $323,268.49 to purchase a 2020 Altec bucket truck.
- An amendment to a contract with Conterra Networks worth $7,000 per month for increased internet connectivity.
- A contract with Merrick & Company worth up to $266,000 to design the Silver Creek sewer pump station improvement project.
The next city council meeting will be Sept. 14 instead of Sept. 7 because of the Labor Day holiday.
