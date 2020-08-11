City moves closer to new courthouse square design, adds new department

And so was born the Department of Cultural and Creative Development.

Information from the city said that Sharon Jablonski, who has served as the city’s Main Street director for nearly 30 years, was named the director of the department. Within the department, Abby Nelson will serve as Main Street manager, Amber Austin as CoMMA events manager and Tony Bova as CoMMA’s production manager. For the Community House, Becca Stephens will be the business and events coordinator, Sharon Davis will be the managing supervisor and Sarah Williams will be head chef and kitchen manager. Kasey Goodfellow, James Hildebrand and Tara Workman still will serve in support roles for the department.

Park project

Bethel Park also is looking to get a new look.

The city council approved a contract with AECOM worth $64,610 for design services for an ecological and storm water improvements project at the park.

“Over the last years, especially during the last 10 years and last five years, as weather, storm water and the like, has caused some severe changes in that park and is really making it very difficult for our passive park areas and our other park areas to get used,” Sandy said. “Anytime it rains, it floods.”