 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story
City of Morganton

City nets nearly $2 million in grants for Bethel Park project

  • 0
city of Morganton logo 4x6

It’s going to take a hefty coin purse to finish renovations at Bethel Park, but city of Morganton staff members don’t seem to be letting that deter them.

Morganton City Manager Sally Sandy told the city council at Monday night’s meeting staff already have secured $1.95 million in grant funding for the project, nearly half of the project’s estimated $4 million price tag.

One of the grants secured is a $250,000 grant from Golden LEAF to help with construction for the stream restoration project. Council members accepted the grant Monday night.

Council members also accepted a $500,000 grant from the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund for amenities at the park. This grant had a local match, but the city was able to use another grant it already had received for the project as the match to minimize the local cost, Sandy said.

People are also reading…

She said the city received notice Friday of another $200,000 grant it received for the project.

“That makes our total grants that we have been successful, with a very aggressive staff, at getting $1,950,000 to date toward this project,” Sandy said. “Design work is ongoing, and we’re probably going to be into bidding and then some construction, I’m guessing, spring.”

Sandy acknowledged the work city staff members have put into securing grants for the project.

“I would be remiss if I did not say this takes an awful lot of work,” Sandy said. “And a lot of work on the part of staff, and we’ve got a handful of them who’ve been working really hard for this and with our outside engineer that has been instrumental in helping us with this also.”

In other news from Monday's meeting, two housing projects could get off the ground soon if the council’s move to sell city-owned property goes through.

The first property, at East Union and White streets, consists of about half an acre of vacant property across three tracts of land.

Norvell Management LLC and AMICUS Partners LLC have offered the city $115,000 for the land, with plans to develop up to 40 apartments and a 5,000-square-foot commercial or retail space.

The second property, six tracts of vacant property with about 1.7 acres of land on East Meeting Street between White and Church streets, has earned the city an offer of $425,000. If the sale goes through, Green Street Properties LLC has plans to develop as many as 70 housing units that would include townhouses and apartments.

There have been many public complaints about short-term rental sites like AirBnB, VRBO and HomeAway over the past couple years and not just because of those wild cleaning fees.  The short-term rental industry has been repeatedly accused of driving housing prices up by contributing to the housing shortage both in the U.S. and abroad. The accusations have been coming from both local residents and city councils in popular travel destinations like Amsterdam, London and New York. AirBnB gets the brunt of much of the criticism for its status as the short-term rental industry leader and the size of its operations. New York, one of the U.S. cities with the most AirBnBs, reportedly now has more locations than actual apartments to rent.Along with that short-term rental effect, a housing shortage from other reasons like a major slowdown of building and exclusionary zoning laws  has already pushed housing prices in the U.S. up about 20% within the past year. Mortgage rates are at the highest theyve been since 2006.The theory goes that AirBnB is converting long-term rentals that would have housed local residents and families and putting them up on the short-term rental market for visitors, thus decreasing an already short supply of housing.But how valid is this criticism, and what is known about the real impact of these companies on the housing market?First, the data suggests that AirBnBs are shrinking the long-term rental market by converting homes to short-term rentals, and this can potentially cost a citys renters millions.The New York Citys Comptrollers Office published a report arguing the increase of AirBnB supply cost New Yorkers a total $616 million in additional rent in 2016 as a result of price pressures. The study compared prices across 55 neighborhoods to what the prices should have been as a long-term rental over a number of years. AirBnB responded criticizing the methodology, saying it severely misrepresents the impact of [the] platform on housing.But although preliminary research suggests AirBnB supply does have some kind of impact on local housing prices, theres still a lot of debate over how big a rise it actually is. Outside of the New York City report, the rise in local prices as a direct cause from AirBnB supply seems to hover around only one percentage point.Other factors in rising prices make this a tricky knot to untangle. For example, do the AirBnBs or other signs of gentrification come first? There hasnt been widespread data to definitively answer that yet, but there is, at least, a relationship between the supply of short-term units and gentrifying neighborhood changes.By looking at the hosts, it's also visible the other ways AirBnB can contribute to gentrification directly. Going back to New York, one study, conducted by Inside AirBnB, found that in 72 predominantly Black neighborhoods, white residents were about 14% of the overall population but accounted for 74% of the host population. Predictably, hosts identified as white earned an estimated 73.7% of the income from rentals in those neighborhoods.AirBnB denied the report's accusations and questioned its findings. In its defense from accusations of gentrifying, AirBnB has argued it's still a net gain to local revenues. The company argues it provides household owners accessible sources of income and attracts visitors to less-traveled and more residential areas that may need more tourist attention.But its hard to prove their positive impacts in available data. For example, when surveying users, only 2% to 8% of respondents said they would not have gone on the trip anyway, using hotels or other resources if AirBnBs werent available. Many cities have passed restrictions against the short-term rental market, ranging from near-total bans, to limits on how long a property can be rented, to limits on how many people can get licenses to open an AirBnB.It is known though that converting long-term rentals to short-term rentals shrinks a housing market already experiencing historic shortages. How much companies like AirBnB directly cause a rise in housing prices is hard to measure, especially taken as only one factor driving gentrification. What is clear is that as discontent grows and cities start to take action, we may see a shift in the short-term rental landscape over the next few years. 

Council members voted Monday night to declare both properties surplus and express intent to sell them. The upset bid process will soon begin, with any bids requiring not only higher offers, but also offering similar conditions to the nature of the proposed development.

The council also awarded entitlement funds to three nonprofits Monday night.

The Outreach Center received $17,115 to purchase equipment and supplies for its food distribution program, The House of Refuge received $5,989 for operation costs of the shelter there and Options received $6,089 to update and replace kitchen appliances.

Also on Monday, council members voted to revisit a public hearing on an alternative design for Western Piedmont Community College’s Trades Building off Burkemont Avenue.

The college was asking the city to allow an alternative design for landscaping at the under construction building. WPCC previously had asked development and design, along with the city’s planning and zoning commission, to approve an alternative design that would eliminate shrubs and include only trees. Planning and zoning shot that design down in a 7-2 vote.

WPCC originally planned to appeal to the council for approval of the alternative design, but instead asked the council to postpone the public hearing until January so the school can come up with another design that might better fit the city’s zoning ordinance.

Council members also approved a building reuse grant agreement for Project Vette.

The project, which will see Molded Fiber Glass expand and add 30 new jobs by the end of 2023, received a $200,000 building reuse grant from the Rural Infrastructure Authority and the N.C. Department of Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Decision. The city and Burke County will split the $10,000 in administration costs evenly.

The council also approved:

  • A budget amendment for electric vehicle charging stations for Catawba Meadows Park.
  • Updating the fire code violation fees to include increased fees for repeat violations.
  • An update to the city’s personnel policy for longevity, probationary periods and transferring sick leave.
  • Two motions related to the replacement of the bridge over the railroad tracks on West Fleming Drive near Morganton Heights Shopping Center.
  • A contract for electric work to connect new equipment to the existing system.
  • A contract to replace the gym floor at Mountain View Community Recreation Center.

The council will meet again Dec. 5 at 5 p.m., an hour earlier than normal, in its chambers at Morganton City Hall.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Why might live election results fluctuate?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert