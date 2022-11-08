City nets nearly $2 million in grants for Bethel Park project

It’s going to take a hefty coin purse to finish renovations at Bethel Park, but city of Morganton staff members don’t seem to be letting that deter them.

Morganton City Manager Sally Sandy told the city council at Monday night’s meeting staff already have secured $1.95 million in grant funding for the project, nearly half of the project’s estimated $4 million price tag.

One of the grants secured is a $250,000 grant from Golden LEAF to help with construction for the stream restoration project. Council members accepted the grant Monday night.

Council members also accepted a $500,000 grant from the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund for amenities at the park. This grant had a local match, but the city was able to use another grant it already had received for the project as the match to minimize the local cost, Sandy said.

She said the city received notice Friday of another $200,000 grant it received for the project.

“That makes our total grants that we have been successful, with a very aggressive staff, at getting $1,950,000 to date toward this project,” Sandy said. “Design work is ongoing, and we’re probably going to be into bidding and then some construction, I’m guessing, spring.”

Sandy acknowledged the work city staff members have put into securing grants for the project.

“I would be remiss if I did not say this takes an awful lot of work,” Sandy said. “And a lot of work on the part of staff, and we’ve got a handful of them who’ve been working really hard for this and with our outside engineer that has been instrumental in helping us with this also.”

In other news from Monday's meeting, two housing projects could get off the ground soon if the council’s move to sell city-owned property goes through.

The first property, at East Union and White streets, consists of about half an acre of vacant property across three tracts of land.

Norvell Management LLC and AMICUS Partners LLC have offered the city $115,000 for the land, with plans to develop up to 40 apartments and a 5,000-square-foot commercial or retail space.

The second property, six tracts of vacant property with about 1.7 acres of land on East Meeting Street between White and Church streets, has earned the city an offer of $425,000. If the sale goes through, Green Street Properties LLC has plans to develop as many as 70 housing units that would include townhouses and apartments.

Council members voted Monday night to declare both properties surplus and express intent to sell them. The upset bid process will soon begin, with any bids requiring not only higher offers, but also offering similar conditions to the nature of the proposed development.

The council also awarded entitlement funds to three nonprofits Monday night.

The Outreach Center received $17,115 to purchase equipment and supplies for its food distribution program, The House of Refuge received $5,989 for operation costs of the shelter there and Options received $6,089 to update and replace kitchen appliances.

Also on Monday, council members voted to revisit a public hearing on an alternative design for Western Piedmont Community College’s Trades Building off Burkemont Avenue.

The college was asking the city to allow an alternative design for landscaping at the under construction building. WPCC previously had asked development and design, along with the city’s planning and zoning commission, to approve an alternative design that would eliminate shrubs and include only trees. Planning and zoning shot that design down in a 7-2 vote.

WPCC originally planned to appeal to the council for approval of the alternative design, but instead asked the council to postpone the public hearing until January so the school can come up with another design that might better fit the city’s zoning ordinance.

Council members also approved a building reuse grant agreement for Project Vette.

The project, which will see Molded Fiber Glass expand and add 30 new jobs by the end of 2023, received a $200,000 building reuse grant from the Rural Infrastructure Authority and the N.C. Department of Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Decision. The city and Burke County will split the $10,000 in administration costs evenly.

The council also approved:

A budget amendment for electric vehicle charging stations for Catawba Meadows Park.

Updating the fire code violation fees to include increased fees for repeat violations.

An update to the city’s personnel policy for longevity, probationary periods and transferring sick leave.

Two motions related to the replacement of the bridge over the railroad tracks on West Fleming Drive near Morganton Heights Shopping Center.

A contract for electric work to connect new equipment to the existing system.

A contract to replace the gym floor at Mountain View Community Recreation Center.

The council will meet again Dec. 5 at 5 p.m., an hour earlier than normal, in its chambers at Morganton City Hall.