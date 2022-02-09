City ordered to pay church nearly $620K in damages after storm drain issues

Another expert witness, a construction estimator, told the court it would cost about $1,646,100 to demolish the old structures and build a new structure.

In his analysis, Kuehnert landed on a valuation process for the properties that took into account the cost estimate from that witness minus the cost of demolition, which Kuehnert said couldn’t be applied to this process, and the depreciation value for the property that was given by another witness to decide the fair market value for the structures themselves was $401,087.50.

He then added in the 2019 tax values for the land, bringing the total owed to the church up to $559,031.50.

Kuehnert also added in $25,000 for damages to the church’s personal property, and $35,608.08 for other damages the church incurred, like a $1,000 fee the church had to pay to have its septic system checked out and costs of holding services at other venues.

That brought the total to a final tally of $619,639.58, to which Kuehnert added an 8% annual interest rate from Aug. 23, 2019, the date the suit was filed. That interest rate adds about $49,571.17 per year to the total owed.