City ordered to pay church nearly $620K in damages after storm drain issues

The city of Morganton has been ordered to pay almost $620,000 plus interest to a local church for damages caused by a faulty storm drain pipe.
Superior Court Judge Daniel A. Kuehnert ordered the city to pay $619,639.58 in damages with an 8% per year interest rate to First Freewill Baptist Church in a Feb. 1 court filing. The order came after a bench trial held in December.
The suit
The order came after a lawsuit filed in 2019 alleged a storm drain pipe that ran under the church’s buildings, located at 502 and 504 S. Sterling St. near downtown Morganton, caused damages to the property.
It all started in 2015 when members of the church started to notice water collecting in the lower levels of the church’s fellowship hall and parsonage, according to court documents.
Water issues became so bad that on Nov. 18, 2016, the church hired a geotechnical and subsurface engineer who found the issues were caused by a city-owned storm sewer pipe that ran under the buildings.
On Sept. 21, 2017, the city and church entered a “tolling agreement,” in which the city agreed that it was obligated to maintain the drainage system but did not admit the damage the church saw was from their system. That agreement was meant to give the city some time to figure out how to address the issue.
But a little more than two weeks later on Oct. 8, 2017, a “catastrophic flooding event” impacted the church during its Sunday evening worship service. Court documents said the flooding was between 10-14 inches deep in the fellowship hall, less so in the sanctuary.
Water damage sustained over time and from the October flooding event caused enough damage that the buildings were condemned as uninhabitable.
In 2019, an article published in The News Herald showed the city council had awarded a contract worth $755,283.32 to relocate storm drains on South Sterling Street. The North Carolina Department of Transportation contributed $350,000 for the repairs.
The church’s pastor, Jeff Boone, testified at the bench trial that while the city rerouted the storm drains, the old pipe that ran under the church property was not filled. The engineer who testified during the trial said the old pipe had been capped, but water was still seeping through it, court documents said.
The judgement
Kuehnert spent almost all of 27 pages recapping the trial and giving his analysis of the situation.
He explained that expert witnesses called in the case testified that it would be cheaper to demolish the damaged structures and rebuild a single structure of similar size instead of trying to repair the original buildings.
Another expert witness, a construction estimator, told the court it would cost about $1,646,100 to demolish the old structures and build a new structure.
In his analysis, Kuehnert landed on a valuation process for the properties that took into account the cost estimate from that witness minus the cost of demolition, which Kuehnert said couldn’t be applied to this process, and the depreciation value for the property that was given by another witness to decide the fair market value for the structures themselves was $401,087.50.
He then added in the 2019 tax values for the land, bringing the total owed to the church up to $559,031.50.
Kuehnert also added in $25,000 for damages to the church’s personal property, and $35,608.08 for other damages the church incurred, like a $1,000 fee the church had to pay to have its septic system checked out and costs of holding services at other venues.
That brought the total to a final tally of $619,639.58, to which Kuehnert added an 8% annual interest rate from Aug. 23, 2019, the date the suit was filed. That interest rate adds about $49,571.17 per year to the total owed.
City Attorney Louis Vinay said the city has insurance through the North Carolina League of Municipalities.
He said both parties to the suit have 30 days from the date the judgement was filed to appeal the ruling, but he had no information at this point as to whether the city would be pursuing an appeal.
If either party filed an appeal, damages would not be paid until the case was heard by the North Carolina Court of Appeals.
