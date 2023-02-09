This week was a special milestone for Morganton City Manager Sally Sandy, who officially hit 30 years of working for the city of Morganton — 25 of which she’s spent as manager.

City of Morganton Human Resources Director Rus Scherer said city staff checked the list of managers as far back as 1923 and Sandy appears to be the only woman to ever serve in that capacity, and they believe she’s the longest-serving manager Morganton has ever had.

But a career in local government wasn’t always the vision Sandy had.

She told The News Herald she always knew she wanted to work in finance, which is what led her to study business with a concentration in accounting at Meredith College. Shortly after graduation, she became a certified public accountant.

Her first gig landed her at First Citizens Bank working in its internal auditing department, and later on in its trust department.

When she was ready for a change of scenery, Sandy went on to work for the state treasurer’s office in its local government finance division, where she ended up building relationships with finance officers across the state.

One of those relationships was with Greg Allison, who was the finance director for the city of Morganton at the time. He left the position to pursue an opportunity in Chicago, and when he told her goodbye, he asked if she was interested in his job.

She talked it over with her husband Joe and ended up applying. Moving from Raleigh to Morganton was a big leap, but it was one she and her husband were ready to make, she said.

“I got the job and we moved here in late January, early February of 1993,” Sandy said. “(We) came here sight unseen. Through a series of events, I ended up not having my interview here in town, it happened in Chapel Hill and (I) was offered the job and accepted it, and we started making plans to move here without ever having visited Morganton.”

They originally intended for Morganton to be about a five-year stop on their career paths, and thought they eventually would move away to pursue other opportunities. But when other opportunities came knocking, they turned them all down.

“What I found was a mayor, at that time Mel (Cohen), and the council, and the department directors and the management team … I found a group of people who really believed in what they did and believed in the community,” Sandy said. “Even back then, it was evident that being a part of the team and contributing to the team was important, and I believe in that, and that’s an atmosphere that I appreciate.”

But she thinks it’s more than that.

“Honestly, there’s something about this place,” Sandy said. “I say it all the time. Once you drink the Kool-Aid and it gets in you? It really gets in you.”

Then at the helm of the city’s finances, Sandy said she still never considered a career as manager until 1996. Mel Cohen, mayor at the time, called to ask if she would serve as interim manager after Mike Cronk announced his retirement.

“Honestly, I was shocked,” Sandy told The News Herald.

She told Cohen and the council she wasn’t interested in taking on the job full time because there wasn’t enough job security in it. Mangers work at the will of the council, and in North Carolina, the average tenure for a city manager at the time was five to seven years, Sandy said.

A manager was hired, but that person didn’t end up being a good fit for the city, and Sandy again found herself being asked to serve as interim in November 1997. As the months went on in her second stint as interim manager, several people Sandy used to work with asked her if she felt like it was a sign.

“Like, ‘don’t you think there’s a message in this?’” Sandy said. “So ultimately, in February of 1998 … I accepted the job as manager and started looking for a finance director.”

Cohen told The News Herald he feels Sandy has a brilliant mind.

“We had a talent in her that needed to be moved up and needed to be nurtured,” Cohen said. “She has a memory that is unbelievable. She can remember things that are hard for the average individual to remember about the city of Morganton and its citizens. I just felt like she was the right person for the right time, and for today also.”

They didn’t always agree on everything, but they always had respect for each other.

“I think Morganton is very fortunate to have had her the 30 years, or 25 years as manager,” Cohen said.

That good fortune is a two-way street, Sandy said.

“I told the new county manager (Wednesday) morning that I have been really lucky that the fit was so good,” Sandy said. “The community took us in. It’s a good place to raise a family and to be a part. I’ve been fortunate, and lots of people had a hand in that. There is nothing that has happened here in all of those years that has not been a group effort.”

There may be too many things to list that Sandy has accomplished in her three-decade career, but some of them include:

The purchase and initial development of the Burke Business Park, a project in which the city played a leading role.

The revitalization of downtown, both of businesses and living space.

The development of Catawba Meadows Park, the soccer complex, the skate park and Martha’s Park, and renovations at MLK Park and the Mountain View Recreation Center.

The creation of two substations for Public Safety.

The completion of the Catawba River Greenway.

CoMPAS’ internet services.

The construction of a downtown hotel.

More than $40 million in water and wastewater investments.

More than $25 million in electric investments.

“It’s a little bit overwhelming sometimes to think back over it all and to think about all the changes, and to realize at some point you had some small part in all of that,” Sandy said.

But it’s the people that make Sandy feel proudest and give her the most reward.

“What makes me the most proud is that I believe that we are an organization that does work as a team and that values that,” Sandy said. “Because of that we’ve been able to attract professionals and folks that really care and that work together to make the best decisions for the community. Having that relationship and knowing that you can count on that, makes all the other hard stuff easier.”

While Sandy said she knows soon the sun will set on her career, she said she still plans to stick around a while longer.

“Everybody tells me I’m gonna know (when it’s time), so I’m trusting that,” Sandy said. “We are at a time where there are still good things happening here, lots of things happening. There’s still challenges. It’s still fun to try to figure them out, and there’s some more things I’d like to see accomplished first.”

To name a few, Sandy said she’d like to see the renovation at Bethel Park get underway, some more housing projects get started and CoMPAS to start bringing fiber to the home for its internet customers. She’d also like to see more redevelopment on the vacant state properties.

“We keep our history alive, we reuse something that’s been part of that and we turn it into something that matters today,” Sandy said.

She told The News Herald she hoped professionals starting a career would learn how to strike a balance between work and life.

“You always have to remember that your job or your profession is what you do not who you are,” Sandy said. “But you have to recognize that in these positions, there are times when that line blurs, and it is who you are. You have to know when to recognize that … you have to recognize when you need to be who you are and when you need to be what you do.”