City reopens streatery with a twist

About half a block of King Street will be closed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on days when the city is able to get enough food trucks to come downtown.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A new parklet will go up in front of Crafted on West Union Street. The parklets and the streatery are available for anyone to use, not just customers at specific restaurants.

Jablonski said the city also will be adding a QR code to each of the parklets that would allow patrons to scan them and find menus for downtown restaurants.

These outdoor dining guidelines will continue until the governor’s state of emergency for COVID-19 ends.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation also is requiring the city to enter a new encroachment agreement for the parklets that still is being finalized.

Louis Vinay, city attorney for Morganton, said that the North Carolina Department of Transportation set out certain requirements that would have to be included in that agreement, including that the spaces have to be temporary and portable structures, and the parklets must be open to all of the public and not just patrons of a single restaurant.