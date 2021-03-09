College Street redesign process underway

Morganton leaders are looking for the public’s input on the redesign of College Street.

The city will host a virtual public meeting for the College Street redesign project at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The proposed redesign will add a greenway connection all the way from North Green Street to West Fleming Drive, Phillip Lookadoo, director of development and design for the city of Morganton, said at a previous city council meeting.

“Once we’re able to cross Fleming, we’ll tap into the state properties — the School of Science and Math, School for the Deaf, Broughton and those facilities,” Lookadoo said. “The really nice thing about this project is that it also connects into the downtown greenway connector, where you see construction going on currently, and will tie into the remainder of the Catawba River Greenway system.”

A $3.312 million grant from the Federal Highway Administration is making the project possible, of which the city will have to pay 20%, or $662,400.

Lookadoo said at the March 1 city council meeting that 25% of the designs have been completed. Designs will be completed in the next phase, and the project will go to bid in 2024 because of some N.C. Department of Transportation funding issues.