CoMMA launches community survey, public meeting to guide masterplan

The city of Morganton is looking to hear for anyone who has ideas on what the future of its auditorium and performing arts center should hold.

The City of Morganton Municipal Auditorium and Performing Arts Center has been hosting performance since 1986, and now city leaders are looking to enhance the experience patrons have at the auditorium, said Sharon Jablonski, director of the city’s director of cultural and creative development.

City council members in June approved a masterplan for the facility’s future, and the city officially has launched an online community survey to better understand what needs at the theater should be prioritized.

Survey questions include asking users to rank improvements in order of importance to them. Things like better acoustics, more comfortable seating options, enhanced accessibility for those with physical, visual and hearing impairments and better connectivity to downtown are on the list to rank.

Another question asks users about what types of performances they would prefer to see, whether they be specific genres of musical performances, art exhibits or other theatrical events.

Residents also will have a chance to give their input at a public meeting Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at CoMMA on College Street. Tours of the facility will be provided during the float-in meeting, and attendees will be invited to give feedback on what they’d like to see happen at CoMMA.

Anyone who can’t make that meeting can stop by CoMMA between Aug. 19-31 to see the displays and give feedback.

“I need people to participate,” Jablonski said. “The more people I can get to take the survey will be so helpful to us … I think a lot of folks don’t realize that CoMMA reaches folks not just in Morganton and Burke County, but in the western piedmont area.”

She said people from about 42 different zip codes have attended shows at the venue, some coming as far as Tennessee, Virginia and South Carolina.

The masterplan process for CoMMA is similar to the one the city undertook for its downtown masterplans – and that process ended with an overhaul of the old courthouse square in downtown.

“I’m trying to make sure that people understand how important their input is,” Jablonski said. “I think a lot of people have been involved with me in the downtown masterplans, and we would have somewhere between 250 and 500 people participate in those masterplans. You can see what’s happened downtown and the advancements that have been made.

“I would like to see that same enthusiasm and input into the CoMMA master plan.”

Jablonski said she hoped people could realize what a high-quality venue CoMMA is for a city the size of Morganton.

“It’s done what they set out to do (when it opened), which was to attract people from throughout the region,” Jablonski said. “We want to keep doing that.”

She said the building has been well-maintained structurally, but it’s in need of updates. Some of the updates Jablonski said she’d like to see in the future are bettering the facility’s connection with downtown, expanding the lobby, adding additional restrooms and improving seating options, especially for those with impairments.

She said she hopes the masterplan also will help the city better understand when to address the facility’s acoustical issues. City leaders approved a sound study for CoMMA in December after patrons complained repeatedly about sound quality, including the inability to hear singers over instruments, drums being too loud despite mic settings being turned down and difficulty hearing other instruments.

“I want a solid plan for us for the next 10 years going forward,” Jablonski said. “I want people to get to know CoMMA again. We have so many new people in this community. They do not know that CoMMA Performing Arts Center exists, and they don’t realize that the Broadway shows we bring in are as if they went to New York at a lot cheaper cost.”