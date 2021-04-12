Commissioners snub council’s request for Confederate monument discussion

Commissioner Scott Mulwee said he is “always open and willing to discuss whatever, and look at options,” but confirmed with Simpson that he didn’t believe the board would be able to move the monument. If legal precedent ever gave the county the ability to move the monument, Mulwee and Simpson surmised, the commissioners and city council would have to act together because of the city’s lease for the courthouse property.

“It just gets kind of frustrating somewhat because we’ve pretty much given the city carte blanche when it comes to that courthouse, and actually probably expanded upon their scope of work beyond what we actually anticipated,” Mulwee said. “And some of it looks good, I’m not knocking that, but I just found it curious that we’re not responsible for anything but a certain square footage where that statue happens to be standing.”

Commissioner Maynard Taylor focused less on the idea of discussion in his comments Tuesday and more on the idea of moving the statue.

“What kind of person would ask you to break an oath that you swore on the Bible?” Taylor said at the meeting. “That you would uphold the Constitution, federal law, state law, county law?”

Taylor referenced the recent Easter holiday in his statement.