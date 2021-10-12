Congressional votes for the week of Oct. 1-7

Connecticut District Judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Sarah Merriam to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for Connecticut. Merriam has been a federal magistrate judge since 2015, and previously was a public defender in Connecticut's federal courts. A supporter, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., cited "the widespread respect she has earned for her skill, qualifications, temperament, and fidelity to the rule of law." The vote, on Oct. 6, was 54 yeas to 46 nays.

Debt Ceiling: The Senate has passed an amendment to a bill (S. 1301) that would suspend the federal government's debt ceiling through Dec. 3, 2021. A supporter, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the suspension would allow time for Congress to work on "a long-term solution to the debt limit to make sure financial markets remain stable and our economic recovery stays on track." An opponent, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said there needed to be a constraint on debt increases because the debt burden had already reached excessive levels, with corresponding hazards to the economy and inflation. The vote, on Oct. 7, was 50 yeas to 48 nays.