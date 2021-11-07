Congressional votes for the week of Oct. 22-28

Senate Vote 3:

D.C. District Judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jia M. Cobb to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for Washington, D.C. Cobb has been a private practice lawyer at a D.C. law firm since 2010. A supporter, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Cobb "understands the distinction between being an advocate and a judge. As a judge on the District of D.C., she has promised to rule based on the law and facts of the cases before her." The vote, on Oct. 26, was 52 yeas to 45 nays.

Nays: Burr R-NC, Tillis R-NC

Senate Vote 4:

N.J. District Judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Karen McGlashan Williams to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for New Jersey. Williams, a federal magistrate judge in the state since 2009, was previously a private practice lawyer in Atlantic City. A supporter, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Williams's unanimous well qualified rating from the American Bar Association was "a testament to her integrity, temperament, and experience." The vote, on Oct. 26, was 56 yeas to 38 nays.

Nays: Burr R-NC

Yeas: Tillis R-NC

Senate Vote 5: