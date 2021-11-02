Connelly Springs mayor ousted by newcomer

CONNELLY SPRINGS — Connelly Springs soon will have a new mayor after unofficial election results showed incumbent Johnny Berry was ousted by Dennis Seagle.

Seagle took home 138 votes (62.16%), while Berry walked away with 83 votes (37.39%). Election results are unofficial until canvassing Nov. 9.

Seagle told The News Herald late Tuesday night that he is thankful to his friends and family members that voted for him in the election.

“I have a lot of friends and I had a lot of people who was working for me on this campaign,” Seagle said. “I called a lot of people that I knew and I got the list of all the people who live in Connelly Springs and I called about 71 of those people. So when you get 130 votes, that's what I was shooting for.”

As for the issues that are facing the town of Connelly Springs, Seagle believes he will just have to take the challenge day-by-day.

“I'm not sure there's any issues right now,” Seagle said. “I'll just have to go day-by-day and see what we need to do. This is something new for me, but I'm looking forward to challenge.”

Seagle knew that a winner had to be chosen, but he is thankful that his opponent ran a clean race throughout the election.