Council adjusts low-income scale for electric, CoMPAS discount

If approved, the local grant would cover 50% of the project’s new taxable investment over three years, starting in the 2023-24 fiscal year. That would be $14,820 per year for the city, or a total of $44,460 based on its current tax rate of 57 cents per $100 of property value. With the county’s current tax rate of 69.5 cents, it would be looking at $18,070 per year for a total of $54,210.

Another public hearing was set for a separate manufacturing business that’s looking to renovate and upgrade its Morganton facility. Officials are referring to it as “Project Bravo.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This project plans to invest $4.1 million in its renovation and create 25 new jobs, and it is seeking grants from the Rural Infrastructure Authority and OneNC.

The grant from the Rural Infrastructure Authority would be worth $200,000, and again, the city and county would split the required 5% local match.

The OneNC grant would be worth $75,000, with a required 25% local match that the city and county would split with local economic development grants.