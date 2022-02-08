Council adjusts low-income scale for electric, CoMPAS discount

Morganton City Council members Monday night voted to adjust the income scale for a discount for low-income seniors and those with disabilities.
The city has offered a discount on electric and CoMPAS bills for years to low-income seniors and people with disabilities, but the income guidelines for those discounts hadn’t been updated in years.
Jessie Parris, the city’s finance director, said her business office supervisor noticed the stagnant income limits after several applicants for the discount were right at the cutoff mark. When the supervisor looked into it further, she found that the income thresholds for the discount hadn’t been updated in at least eight years.
The council followed Parris’ recommendation of immediately updating the low-income guidelines to match the latest ones from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which the city already uses for other programs, Parris said.
Before Monday night’s change, the income limit was $11,970 or less per year for a single person. Now, the annual income limits are:
- $20,800 for a single person.
- $23,800 for two people.
- $26,750 for three people.
- $29,700 for four people.
- $32,100 for five people.
- $34,500 for six people.
- $36,850 for seven people.
- $39,250 for eight people.
Going forward, the council will review the income guidelines each year in June so residents can continue to use the program.
Public hearings set
The council also called for three public hearings to be held at its next meeting on March 7.
The hearings will be in relation to economic development projects that are ongoing around the city and county.
Project Highlander, the code name for an expansion of a regional manufacturing business that bought a facility in Morganton, expects to invest about $5.2 million to upgrade a facility it bought in the city. It plans to create about 100 jobs that will meet or exceed average county wages.
One of the grants, a building reuse grant through the Rural Infrastructure Authority, would be worth $200,000. Burke Development Inc. asked the city to apply for the grant on the project’s behalf, but the city and county each would share the required 5% local match, meaning both entities would pay $5,000.
The other grant being sought, a $250,000 OneNC grant to assist with the building’s upfit, requires a larger local match of 25% or $62,500, which the city and county plan to split and cover with proposed local economic development grants.
If approved, the local grant would cover 50% of the project’s new taxable investment over three years, starting in the 2023-24 fiscal year. That would be $14,820 per year for the city, or a total of $44,460 based on its current tax rate of 57 cents per $100 of property value. With the county’s current tax rate of 69.5 cents, it would be looking at $18,070 per year for a total of $54,210.
Another public hearing was set for a separate manufacturing business that’s looking to renovate and upgrade its Morganton facility. Officials are referring to it as “Project Bravo.”
This project plans to invest $4.1 million in its renovation and create 25 new jobs, and it is seeking grants from the Rural Infrastructure Authority and OneNC.
The grant from the Rural Infrastructure Authority would be worth $200,000, and again, the city and county would split the required 5% local match.
The OneNC grant would be worth $75,000, with a required 25% local match that the city and county would split with local economic development grants.
Similar to Project Highlander, Bravo’s local grants would be worth 50% of the project’s new taxable interest over three years starting in the 2023-24 fiscal year. That breaks down to $11,685 per year for a total of $35,055 for the city, and $14,247.50 per year for a total of $42,742.50 for the county.
The final public hearing will be for Project It’s About Time, the code name for the first manufacturing business that plans to set up shop in the Burke Business Park.
This project, which hopes to see a national manufacturing business that already has a facility in Morganton expand again, plans to invest $25 million building a new facility, create 72 new jobs and use about 23 of the 83 acres available at the park.
Burke Development wants to convey the land to the company because of how long the property has sat dormant, and believes attracting an initial user to the park will bring more business there.
But to convey the land, Burke Development needs approval from the city, county and three other towns, all of which are expected to call public hearings like the city did to discuss the gift as an economic development incentive.
Continued work at Bethel Park
The council gave a green light to contract with one of the city’s on-call engineering firms to look for more grants the city can use to address flooding and erosion issues at Bethel Park.
Wildlands Engineering previously completed an ecological and storm water improvements study for the city, which resulted in the city receiving a $488,694 grant from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund.
That grant, which requires a $431,695 local match that already has been budgeted, will be used in phase one of the park’s restoration process address issues with the east prong of Hunting Creek, according to Phillip Lookadoo, the city’s director of development and design. That will begin once the final grant agreement is approved.
The council agreed to enter a $5,800 contract with the firm to apply for grants on the city’s behalf for the next two phases of the project, which would address restoration efforts on Fiddlers Run creek and to acquire two surrounding properties to make future restoration projects easier.
Council members also approved:
- The rezoning of 2.13 acres of land on Old Jamestown Road.
- A contract with Nexsen Pruet PLLC for lobbying services.
- Appropriation of funds for an insurance rate increase.
- Declaring a garbage truck surplus and approving its sale.
- Declaring rifles used by the Morganton Department of Public Safety as surplus and allowing them to be traded in for replacements.
- A budget amendment to recognize private donations for bathroom renovations at Shuey Park.
- Tax releases in the amount of $104.46.
- Minutes from the Jan. 3 regular meeting.
The council held a closed session before the regular meeting started, but no action was taken outside of that closed session.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.