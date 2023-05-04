After an extensive selection process, 28 people have been selected to serve on the city of Morganton Comprehensive Plan Update Advisory Committee. The committee was appointed by the city council on Monday.

The update to the city’s comprehensive plan, which has been given the name “IMAGINE Morganton 2040”, with the tagline of “Dream. Plan. ACT.” was created to help build the vision for the future of the city of Morganton.

To assist with the development of the update to the city’s comprehensive plan, an Advisory Committee of local individuals representing a vast variety of different community groups and interests has been formed.

The 28 members’ experiences and community involvement cover a multitude of areas including, business development, healthcare, education, industry, non-profits, state agencies tourism, planning and zoning, small business ownership and youth involvement. There are three local high school students on the committee to provide a youth perspective.

The Advisory Committee will play a critical role in the development of the comprehensive plan. The Committee will give input at key milestones throughout the planning process and will serve as an important connection to the larger Morganton community.

There will be five Advisory Committee meetings throughout the comprehensive plan development process, beginning with the first meeting planned for May 18.

The following people have been selected to serve:

David Buchanan

Alan Wood

John Petty

Thom Eure

Alan Glines

Cheryl Shuffler

Pete Wallace

Judy Francis

Susan Berley

Clint Lytle

Keith Whitaker

Nancy VanNoppen

Tal Stephanides

David Bennett

Pat Nivanh

Kim Logan

Mo Schwind

Ed Phillips

Mark Patrick

Adrianna Morris

Marc Lowdermilk

Greg McCabe

Juliana Sic

Joe Irvin

Keith Suttles

Malik Harris

Christopher Pedro

Jaycee Mull