Council approves budget, agreement on opioid settlement

So far, Morganton has received about $2.4 million from the latest round of federal COVID-19 funding, Sandy said. City Attorney Louis Vinay said the city expects to receive another $2.4 million by the end of the year.

But guidance on how to spend the dollars still isn’t clear.

Sandy said city staff have been to three webinars with state officials from the state treasurer’s office, the UNC School of Government and others associated with this to try to learn more about how the dollars can be spent, but so far they are being told to be cautious with the dollars until the official rules for spending them has been handed down.

She said one thing that local governments do know is that they have to keep the funds in a special revenue fund, which prompted the council to open the new fund.

As far as how she expects the city to use the funding, Sandy said residents can expect to see some of those dollars used for infrastructure like sewer capacity issues, expanding the city’s broadband system and potentially resurfacing some streets.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Opioid settlement

Council members voted to approve a memorandum of agreement concerning the settlement of a lawsuit the county, state and many other entities have entered because of the opioid epidemic.