Council approves budget, resolution on racism and policing

The Morganton City Council approved a resolution on racism and policing along with a budget at its June 15 special meeting.

Council members passed the resolution after the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. The resolution reaffirmed a letter signed by nearly 100 mayors across the state, including Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson, that pledged to fight against systemic racism within police forces, cities and the country.

“Aware that all of us on Morganton City Council are white people over the age of 50, we acknowledge that we have not, and could not have, experienced the gulf and distrust that exists all too often in our society between people of color and the law enforcement agencies,” the resolution said. “We can, however, relate to the horror and pain that comes from watching the video of the death of Mr. Floyd, and other similar videos.”

The resolution said the council can and does speak up when it sees wrongdoing, asserts that justice must be administered fairly and that racism and bias in policing is rejected.

“We can and do require accountability from our own local law enforcement, just as the people of Minneapolis require accountability for the death of George Floyd,” the resolution said. “We can assert that here in Morganton, we as the responsible elected officials will assure that our Department of Public Safety continues to operate with the best possible policies and procedures, and continues to reach out openly to all segments of the community.”

Council members also approved a budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.