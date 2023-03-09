The future of the City of Morganton Municipal Auditorium and Performing Arts Center has been mapped out after a masterplan was approved at Monday night’s city council meeting.

Council members unanimously approved the masterplan, which had a good level of community involvement, said Sharon Jablonski, director of the city’s department of cultural and creative development.

She said she was pleased with the diversity seen on the steering committee for the masterplan, and said more than 500 people submitted responses for the survey done in the planning process. She said that’s well above average, and officials usually would only expect about 100 responses at best.

The masterplan calls for renovations to CoMMA to come in three separate phases.

Phase one will focus the performance system and auditorium renovations, with tweaks to lighting, audio and video infrastructure, other acoustical tweaks, house lights and improved accessibility, Jablonski said.

Phase two will move to the back of the house, where Jablonski said the obvious need for more support recently has been highlighted when dance academies use CoMMA for recitals. Phase three will go to the front of the house, enhancing the lobby, restrooms, improved ticketing and new interior wayfinding.

These would be the first major renovations to CoMMA since it was built in 1986, apart from the fresco that was added to the lobby’s ceiling in 2004, said City Manager Sally Sandy. Jablonski said CoMMA had a good year last year, and she expects this year to continue that trend.

“What we’ve got is what was envisioned then,” Sandy said. “It has served us very well and (is) something most communities our size don’t have.”

She and Mayor Pro Tem Wendy Cato spoke more about CoMMA’s uniqueness as an amenity to residents and something that draws those from surrounding communities into Morganton. City staff determined last year CoMMA ticketholders come from 43 different zip codes, including some from out of state, The News Herald reported.

“Most people think of it as a luxury, but it’s really an economic driver for this community,” Cato said. “I think that that’s why we feel it’s so important, not only as something for our citizens but something that draws people to our area both for business and pleasure.”

Sandy said city staff would be looking at the best ways to break down the different phases as budget season approaches.

As CoMMA’s future moves from the planning stages to the realization stages, the city is looking to start planning its entire future.

Council members also unanimously approved a contract not to exceed $200,000 with Kimley-Horn & Associates to develop a comprehensive land-use plan.

“The comprehensive plan is essentially a large masterplan for the entire city to guide our growth and development over the next … 15 years,” said Wendy Smith, director of development and design for the city of Morganton. “You have a plan that was developed in 2009/2010 and that’s guided you pretty well through that time, but we all know there’s been some significant changes in the way the world works and in our local community in that time, so it’s a good time to be able to look at updating that plan.”

The comprehensive plan will give the public a chance to give input into what the future of Morganton will look like, Sandy said. Initial steps will see a steering committee created, and Sandy said there will be several different meetings for public input.

She told The News Herald on Thursday city staff are working with Kimley-Horn to finalize some of the specs of the planning process and expects opportunities for public involvement to come in the next couple of months.

In other business, the Morganton General Store’s Swede’s Café was approved for a $30,000 community development block grant small business loan to purchase and install a new cooking hood with an exhaust fan to support their menu.

The project will create one new job, Sandy said, and meets HUD and Mission 2030 goals. A personal guaranty is required for the loan.

Also approved was:

A set of minutes from the Feb. 6 meeting

A budget amendment to receive an anonymous donation for Main Street’s Public Art Program

Contracts with two new companies for on-call engineering services

Participation in the 2024 urban archery season

Amendments to the city’s electric transfer and fund balance policies

A resolution supporting The Industrial Commons’ Innovation Campus project

The council will meet again April 3 in the Council Chambers at Morganton City Hall. Next month’s meeting will start an hour early at 5 p.m. because of a performance later that night at CoMMA.