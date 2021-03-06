Council approves incentives package, business loan

Also on the agenda Monday was the approval of a loan to a bakery that hopes to open up a shop in town.

Divinity Donuts & Bakery LLC, a company Matthew and Elizabeth Herrington hope to open, was granted a $30,000 Community Development Block Grant small business loan by the council.

Divinity plans to open up at 318 Bouchelle St., which housed St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church from 1949-2013 until it merged with St. Mary’s Episcopal Church and services moved to the St. Mary’s building, according to episcopalassetmap.org. The former church is just across and diagonal from the downtown Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel on Bouchelle Street.

The bakery hopes to eventually offer a lunch menu, but when it first opens, would be selling doughnuts, cakes, cupcakes, pies, breads, cookies and coffee. It could employee up to three full-time and four part-time employees.

New look for College Street

The time to plan for 2024 is now, with the city holding a virtual public meeting March 16 at 5:30 p.m. to hear public input on the College Street redesign project.