Council approves IT recruiting contract, business loan

Another public hearing was held ahead of the council approving the 2021-22 action plan for the community development block grant entitlement program.

Lisa Helton, who is an administrator of the program through the Western Piedmont Council of Governments, told the council that the city will be receiving $157,364 in entitlement money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to pair with about $30,000 in small business loan revenue from the program and about $97,766 in unspent CDBG funds from previous years. That means the city will have a total of around $285,130 for the program in the next fiscal year.

She said the city is looking to put $75,000 in the small business program, $130,058 in public infrastructure and improvements, $5,000 in acquisition, $20,000 for clearance in spot and blighted areas, $23,600 in grants for nonprofits and $31,472 in administration.

These funds do not include COVID-19 relief dollars the city has received, Sandy said. Those dollars are kept separately for use with assistance programs and more.

Beverly Carlton, director of Olive Hill Community Economic Development Corporation, spoke during the public hearing to ask the council to make some changes to the plan.