Council approves resolution for grant application

The agenda was fairly light at Monday night’s Morganton City Council meeting.

One of the items on that short agenda was approving a resolution for a building reuse grant for Toner Machining, which is planning to expand and move to the old Food Lion building on West Fleming Drive.

The council approved the grant application for $260,000.

City Manager Sally Sandy said the city already had presented the project and was told that it could receive half the grant application, or $130,000.

The city and Burke County each would be responsible for providing $6,500 for grant administration, she said.

The expansion is expected to create 31 new jobs, Sandy said.

In other actions, the council called for a public hearing on its intent to close and abandon an unopened portion of road on Beach Street, near the Morganton Farmers Market.

That sentence raised some eyebrows Monday night, but City Attorney Louis Vinay offered some context for the strange agenda item.

Apparently, decades ago, there was some sort of oversight that allowed a previous property owner to construct a building on the city’s right of way on Beach Street.