Council approves rezoning despite pushback from neighbors

The Morganton City Council voted in favor of a rezoning request for two tracts on North Green Street at its meeting earlier this month.

The unanimous vote came after a public hearing that saw members of a neighboring subdivision speak against the rezoning, saying they were concerned the proposed development on the tracts would cause them to lose the privacy they have enjoyed for years.

Craig Stone of Wynnefield Properties and KRP Investments, which requested the rezoning from low intensity district to medium intensity district with a restricted residential overlay, also spoke at the public hearing, saying his companies have operated Meadowbrook Apartments, and have some other communities under construction in Hickory and Valdese.

The companies hope to develop a complex to be named Deer Pointe Apartments on the property at 1121 N. Green St. He said the complex would have 72 units and would see an investment of about $14 million.

Neighbors were concerned the apartment complex, which they believed would be three stories tall, would cause them to lose privacy, bring more traffic to the area and cause their property values to decrease.

Another woman was concerned there could be graves from the Advent Christian Church cemetery and Quaker Meadows Historic Foundation cemetery that are unmarked and may be spread out beyond the cemeteries’ property lines. She was worried development could disturb unmarked graves.

City Attorney Louis Vinay reminded the council that, when considering rezoning requests, they cannot consider the specifics of any proposed projects. Instead, council members only can consider whether the change in potential uses is appropriate or needed for an area.

Phillip Lookadoo, the city’s director of development and design, said changing the property’s zoning to medium intensity district would grow the maximum number of residential units allowed per acre from six in low intensity to 10 in medium intensity. Certain requirements must be met for properties to have the maximum number of units.

He said the N.C. Department of Transportation is looking at the request to find out if a traffic impact analysis would be necessary when the property is looking to be developed.

Mayor Pro Tem Wendy Cato said she could empathize with the neighbors who worried about their property values and privacy because she had been in a similar situation, but said the council wasn’t greenlighting a specific project.

“The need for housing is so great,” Cato said. “What we’re doing tonight is not saying that we rubber stamp a project that wants to use this land. We are saying that this is a piece of property that we have that has an opportunity to bring to this town more housing.”

Also rezoned were four lots on South College Street to high intensity district from medium intensity.

The lots previously comprised the old Morganton High School and Junior High School. Another rental company, Peachland Rental Associates, requested the properties be rezoned.

Lookadoo said the property now could get up to 20 units per acre.

Council members also voted to approve a $425,703.87 contract with Gannett-Fleming to finish 100% of the designs for the College Street right-sizing project.

That firm already completed 25% of the designs for the project, and the city has obtained about $2.65 million in grant funding for the project.

City staff members also will be working with W.K. Dickson & Co. Inc. to submit applications for funding for water and wastewater projects.

The projects in question will be work on the Silver Creek pump station and the wastewater treatment plant’s coagulation and sedimentation basins, which are estimated to cost a combined $9.46 million.

Council members approved a contract worth up to $15,000 with W.K. Dickson to apply for different funding opportunities. The city first will seek 100% grant funds, but also will accept low-interest loan funding if grant funding can’t be identified.

Also approved by the council were:

Budget amendments for insurance reimbursements.

Waterline easements for the Murphy’s Farm Apartments on Enola Road.

Creation of an American Rescue Plan Act and special projects manager position.

Waterline relocation construction for an NCDOT project.

A contract for the restroom facility project at Shuey Park.

A preliminary plat for West Union Terrace along Lyman Court.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

