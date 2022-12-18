Council approves sale of land, financial audit comes back clean

As long as there aren’t any snafus, the city of Morganton soon should be getting a new commercial space and up to 40 new apartments.

Members of the Morganton City Council agreed earlier this month to sell three tracts of land, totaling about a half-acre, on the corner of East Union and White Streets to Norvell Management LLC and AMICUS Partners PLLC.

Developers plan to combine the half-acre of property just sold with another lot that already was owned by Norvell Management to create a 5,000-square-feet commercial space, up to 40 market rate apartments and off-street parking.

City Attorney Louis Vinay said city leaders should be considering whether to sell another set of properties at the council’s January meeting. That sell, according to information previously provided by the city, would be for six vacant tracts, about 1.7 acres all together, on East Meeting Street between White and Church streets.

Green Street Properties LLC has proposed to purchase the properties for $425,000, and if the company purchases the land, it plans to develop as many as 70 housing units, including townhouses and apartments.

The city council also heard its annual financial report at the December meeting, hearing from Allen Thompson from Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams & Co. P.A. The city’s financial report came back clean.

It was the city’s first year working with this firm, and both Thompson and city staff said the process went well.

Otherwise, the city’s December meeting was a fairly short one. It was over within about 20 minutes, and nearly every other item considered was on the council’s consent agenda.

The council’s next meeting will be held Jan. 9 since city hall will be closed Jan. 2 in observance of the New Year’s holiday.