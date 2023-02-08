The Morganton City Council took another look at its single-family housing stimulus program this week, hoping a bit of a revamp will help attract developers.

The council originally re-launched the program in 2021 in a throwback to a similar program in the 1990s that aimed to alleviate initial costs to developers by allowing the city to provide some funding for infrastructure.

In the 2021 re-launch, the council agreed to allow developers to access up to $2,500 per lot for water, $2,500 per lot for sewer, and a total of $40,000 for street development.

The council voted Monday night to increase the amounts available to developers.

Now developers can receive up to $5,000 per lot for sewer, up to $5,000 per lot for water and a total of up to $75,000 for street development.

There are some caveats to that development: the city will never pay the total costs for sewer or water, and it will never pay more than half the costs of street development. The city also will only provide the funding for up to 30 lots.

The stimulus program operates as a grant/loan program. In the early stages of development, the city will provide the funding as a 0% interest loan to developers.

The loan will be prorated per lot, so as lots are sold, developers must repay the city 50% of the loan amount for that lot. The rest of the loan for that lot would become a grant.

After seven years, developers must pay 50% of the loan amount for any unsold lots. The rest of the loan would become a grant from the city to the developer.

If construction has started but has not been completed after seven years, the developer must repay the entire loan.

Alan Wood, president and CEO of Burke Development Inc., told The News Herald there were only about 112 houses on the market in the county at the end of January. He said a healthy market would have double, or maybe even more, houses on the market.

The shortage is especially prevalent in the workforce housing markets, Wood said.

“That market is pretty well dried up for multiple reasons,” Wood said. “People can’t find anything else, so if they’re upper, they go in and buy what they can, which shuts other people out, and the homes we’re seeing built are upper price points. It’s a domino effect.”

He said building permits were up last year, but the area still didn’t break even to meet its housing needs.

Wood said Morganton’s housing stimulus program is something that should help.

“I commend them on taking those steps,” Wood said. “It’s that kind of thing that helps to start bridging the gap.”

In other housing news, the council agreed to a $32,200 budget amendment to pay for environmental assessments for two properties the city has agreed to sell.

Both properties, which are on East Union Street and East Meeting Street, used to be home to gas stations, said City Manager Sally Sandy. The assessment already is underway on one of the properties, she said.

MDPS take-home cars

At least six officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety now can take their patrol cars home with them after the council voted to amend the department’s take-home car policy.

Officers now can take their cars home with them as long as they live within a 25-mile radius of MDPS headquarters on College Street. Previously, only officers who lived in Burke County could take their patrol vehicles home with them.

That’s in line with multiple other departments in the area, like Burke County, where deputies who live within a 10-mile radius of the county line can take their vehicles home with them, and the city of Marion, where officers must live within a 25-mile radius of city limits.

MDPS Chief Jason Whisnant told the council recruits from other counties in recent years have passed up applying to MDPS because of its policy. He also spoke about how it would improve the agency’s emergency call-back of off-duty officers in emergency situations.

“We greatly rely on emergency call-back of our individuals,” Whisnant said. “Whether it’s a working structure fire or whether it’s an armed stand-off, both those we’ve had in recent months, we rely whenever we make that phone call, we have public safety officers that are immediately available, they’re putting on uniforms, they’re dressing for the occasion and responding within our jurisdiction to immediately render services to our citizens.”

It made a difference for MDPS Officer J. Dale, who lives in a neighboring county and previously has been leaving his patrol car at a drop-off location near the county line, and driving his personal vehicle to and from the drop-off location.

Each time, he had to move everything to and from his patrol vehicle to his personal vehicle. Now, though, all of his gear is in the car, so if he’s called back to work, he just has to put on his uniform and head to the scene.

He believed it also could serve as a recruitment method because someone interested in a law enforcement career could see a take-home patrol car and decide to apply with MDPS. He said it also helps eliminate some of the wear and tear on his personal vehicle.

“I’m very grateful for it … It’s beneficial, I think, in every aspect, any way that you want to look at it,” Dale said.

Other items

The city council also approved a contract for a new wash station, a project that has been in the works for more than a year and was heavily encouraged by its recent storm water audit.

Council members approved a contract with V. Stewart McKee General Contractors for $700,000.

The city originally had budgeted $530,000 for the project, but the bid from V. Stewart McKee — the only bid the city received on its second attempt at soliciting bids — came in at more than $1 million. City staff negotiated with McKee to reduce the scope of the project and get the price a little closer to the budgeted amount, Sandy said.

The city’s electric department will pay $47,420, and the remainder of the project will be funded by American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

Also approved were:

Minutes from the January meeting

Budget amendments for insurance reimbursements and grant funding

Advertising for unpaid real estate taxes

Electric guidelines for the public

The council’s next meeting will be its budget workshop on Feb. 24.