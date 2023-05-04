Morganton residents will get a chance to chime in next month on a proposed housing stimulus package.

The Morganton City Council voted Monday night to hold a public hearing at its June 5 meeting on awarding a housing stimulus package, worth a total of $270,000, for a townhome project.

Tru West LLC applied for the funding through the city’s housing stimulus program, which is a grant/loan program, to build 27 townhomes on Fletcher Street.

The program starts as a 0% interest loan for developers, and as lots (or units, in this case) are sold, the developers must repay 50% of the loan amount for that lot. If the lots aren’t sold after seven years, developers must repay 50% of the loan amount on the unsold lots. The remaining balance becomes a grant.

Council members also agreed to the action plan for the community development block grant entitlement program for the next fiscal year, which will begin July 1.

This year, the program will receive $198,338, which will go toward activities like small business loans, public infrastructure, acquisition and clearance for blighted areas and grants for nonprofit organizations, said Lisa Helton, who works for the Western Piedmont Council of Governments and administers the program for the city.

City Manager Sally Sandy talked about the popularity of the program’s small business loans.

“Since we started that in 2005, we have done $905,000 worth of loans, we have supported 30 new or expanded businesses, there have been 148 jobs created in association with that, and we’ve done about 30 loans all together,” Sandy said. “In that, there has only been one that has not met their obligations for the payback that went out of business before they met those obligations.”

Council members also decided Monday to do without additional restrictions for chain link fences in the central business district.

Development and Design Director Wendy Smith presented several changes for the city’s zoning ordinances, including one that would have prohibited property owners in the central business district from installing any kind of chain link fencing in their front yards.

She said chain link fencing already was prohibited for front yards in the river and corridor overlay districts, and staff felt making the change would be in line with the city’s streetscaping standards in other zoning districts.

Property owners in the central business district already were required to use vinyl-coated chain link fencing on their properties, she said. This change still would have allowed property owners to use chain link fencing in their back and side yards so long as those yards didn’t front a street.

Jeff Francis and his sister, Kathryn Bailey, spoke about the proposed change during the public hearing, saying he felt it was too restrictive an action for the city to take.

“I think what the council really needs to consider is, is this change a real interest in the public good?” Francis said during the public hearing. “Is there public harm by not doing a change like this, or is it public good to specify colors and fence choices?”

Councilman Butch McSwain said he agreed that plain chain link fencing could be unsightly, but he was concerned of the implications the potential change could have for things like playgrounds.

“As I understand it, daycare centers and other public facilities like that … are pretty well restricted by what they can do for the safety of the kids with latchable gates and all those kinds of things. I’m just not sure if we’re putting this out of the practical ability for those type things, financially, to meet these standards.”

Council members opted to remove the change for now to give themselves more time to review the change and the implications it would have for homeowners in the central business district.

Other changes to the city’s zoning ordinance, including changes to support townhome-style development, clarifying performance standards for multi-family developments and other clarifications, were approved by the council.

The council also approved:

Extending the closing date on the sale of some city-owned property on Meeting Street.

A $125,000 budget amendment to account for a rise in fuel costs.

Transferring about $1.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for council-approved projects.

Minutes from a regular meeting and closed session, both held April 3.

Two grant applications.

Setting the filing fee for this year’s municipal election at $25.