Council to call for public hearings on 3 economic development projects

BDI asked the county to be the applicant for the grant, but again, the city and county would split the required 5% local match, with each paying $5,000.

The company also has applied for a $75,000 OneNC grant to assist with the expansion, for which the city and county would be responsible for a 25% local match. That match would be covered by their proposed local economic development grants.

Like the local grants for Project Highlander, Project Bravo’s local grants would be worth 50% of the taxes paid on new taxable investment for three years starting in the 2023-24 fiscal year. At their current tax rates, that would break down to $11,685 per year or a total of $35,055 for the city, and $14,247.50 per year or a total of $42,742.50 for the county.

Project It’s About Time

After more than 15 years of waiting, a codename like “Project It’s About Time” seems apt for a manufacturing business looking to set up shop in the Burke Business Park.

A national manufacturing business that already has renovated, expanded and upgraded another manufacturing facility in Morganton is looking to expand again, this time to the business park on Kathy Road.