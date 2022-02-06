Council to call for public hearings on 3 economic development projects

It would seem business is booming Burke County, based on the agenda for Monday night’s meeting of the Morganton City Council.
The council is expected to call for public hearings about three new economic development projects, which together could bring nearly 200 new jobs to the area.
Project Highlander
The first economic development project on this month’s agenda is Project Highlander, the codename for an expansion of a regional manufacturing business that recently acquired a manufacturing facility in Morganton.
Information from the city said the company estimates the work it will put into upgrading its Morganton location, which will include improved internal arrangements, a new loading dock and upgraded utilities, will cost about $5.2 million. About 100 jobs will be created by the expansion, and pay is expected to meet or exceed average county wages.
The company behind Project Highlander is looking to obtain two grants to help cover the cost of improving the building.
One of the grants, a building reuse grant through the Rural Infrastructure Authority, would be worth $200,000 if granted. That breaks down to $2,000 for each of the 100 new jobs.
Burke Development Inc. asked the city to apply for the grant, but the city would split the required 5% local match which would be $5,000 each.
The other grant being sought is a $250,000 OneNC grant to assist with upfitting the building. This grant’s required local match is larger at 25% or $62,500, which will be split by the city and county.
That local match will be covered by the city and county’s proposed local economic development grants.
Both proposed local grants would cover 50% of the project’s new taxable investment over three years, starting in the 2023-24 fiscal year. For the city, that would be $14,820 per year or a total of $44,460 based on its current tax rate of 57 cents per $100 of property value. For the county, it would be $18,070 per year or a total of $54,210 with it’s current 69.5 cents tax rate.
Project Bravo
A local manufacturing business has plans to renovate and upgrade its Morganton location, expecting to add 25 new jobs that meet or exceed the county’s average wage.
The company, which hasn’t been named but is being referred to as "Project Bravo," anticipates the work to cost about $4.1 million and also is seeking two grants to help with renovation and upgrade costs.
The first, another building reuse grant from the Rural Infrastructure Authority, would be worth $200,000 or $8,000 per new job created.
BDI asked the county to be the applicant for the grant, but again, the city and county would split the required 5% local match, with each paying $5,000.
The company also has applied for a $75,000 OneNC grant to assist with the expansion, for which the city and county would be responsible for a 25% local match. That match would be covered by their proposed local economic development grants.
Like the local grants for Project Highlander, Project Bravo’s local grants would be worth 50% of the taxes paid on new taxable investment for three years starting in the 2023-24 fiscal year. At their current tax rates, that would break down to $11,685 per year or a total of $35,055 for the city, and $14,247.50 per year or a total of $42,742.50 for the county.
Project It’s About Time
After more than 15 years of waiting, a codename like “Project It’s About Time” seems apt for a manufacturing business looking to set up shop in the Burke Business Park.
A national manufacturing business that already has renovated, expanded and upgraded another manufacturing facility in Morganton is looking to expand again, this time to the business park on Kathy Road.
The facility would take up about 23 of the 83 acres available at the park, and would be the first development to break ground there. The company expects the new facility to cost about $25 million and create 72 new jobs, with the pay for those jobs expected to meet or exceed average county wages.
BDI is asking the city, county and three other towns with stakes in the business park to allow them to give the 23 acres of property to the business. Information from the city said BDI believes conveying the land to the company is reasonable because of how long the property has sat dormant, and believes attracting an initial user to the park will help bring others there.
If approved, the land gift would be considered an economic development incentive. Before BDI can gift the land, it must get approval from the city, the county and three other towns in Burke County.
CoMPAS
The city’s internet, phone and cable service has two items on the agenda.
CoMPAS offers a discount for low-income seniors and those with disabilities, but it recently was brought to city finance director Jessie Parris’ attention that income requirements haven’t been updated in at least eight years.
With its current limits, a single person would have to make $11,970 or less per year to qualify for the program. A family of four would have to bring in $24,250 or less per year to qualify.
In a letter to council members, Parris recommended they approve bringing income requirements in line with last year’s very low income amounts from HUD’s income thresholds.
That would bring annual income limits up to:
- $20,800 for a single person
- $23,800 for two people
- $26,750 for three people
- $29,700 for four people
- $32,100 for five people
- $34,500 for six people
- $36,850 for seven people
- $39,250 for eight people
Council members also will get to decide whether to enter an agreement with a broadband and telecommunications consulting firm to help CoMPAS access federal dollars allocated for broadband access.
The Infrastructure and Jobs Act created a $65 billion investment to close the digital divide and make high-speed, reliable and affordable internet access available to all Americans.
Council members will decide on an agreement with Uptown Services to access funds from the Infrastructure and Jobs Act the city could use to convert CoMPAS’ delivery system to a fiber-to-the-home system, the city said. The cost to work with Uptown Services wouldn’t exceed $47,000, and funding is available in the 2021-22 budget.
Bethel Park
The city is looking to move forward with hopes to restore Bethel Park after years of flooding and erosion issues.
Wildlands Engineering, one of the city’s on-call engineering firms, completed an ecological and storm water improvements study for the city, and the city received a $488,694 grant from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund as a result of the study, according to information from the city. The city already has budgeted $431,695 as a local match for that grant, and phase one of the park’s restoration process will begin once the final grant agreement is approved.
Monday night, council members will decide whether to award another contract to the firm, this one worth $5,800, that would have the firm apply for grants on the city’s behalf for phases two and three of the restoration project.
Also up for consideration Monday night are:
- The rezoning of 2.13 acres of land on Old Jamestown Road
- A contract with Nexsen Pruet PLLC for lobbying services
- Appropriation of funds for an insurance rate increase
- Declaring a garbage truck surplus and approving its sale
- Declaring rifles used by the Morganton Department of Public Safety as surplus and allowing them to be traded in for replacements
- A budget amendment to recognize private donations for bathroom renovations at Shuey Park
- Tax releases in the amount of $104.46
- Minutes from the Jan. 3 regular meeting
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.