Council to consider acoustical study, sound design for CoMMA

It may be music to the ears of some CoMMA patrons to hear the Morganton City Council will consider an acoustical study and new sound design for the city’s auditorium.
Information from the city said ticketholders at the City of Morganton Municipal Auditorium have complained since the 36th season first started in September about sound quality in the theater.
Some of the complaints cited by the city included an inability to hear singers over instruments, difficulty hearing some of the instruments and the bass of the drums being too loud despite mic settings being turned as low as possible.
City staff have recommended contracting with OnAvis Audio Visual Solutions, a North Wilkesboro-based business, for an acoustical study and design services for CoMMA.
If approved, the contract would cost $8,900. The contract can be paid by reallocating already budgeted funds, including some from grant funding CoMMA previously received because of COVID closures.
Also in the lineup for Monday night’s council meeting is a rezoning request for a lot on East Meeting Street.
The property at 618 E. Meeting St. in Morganton currently is zoned light industrial-conditional use, a designation made Feb. 4, 2013, according to information from the city.
Since that designation, the city’s zoning ordinance was revamped and conditional uses were eliminated moving forward.
The request to rezone the property came from Poverty Girls LLC, and requested the property be designated as high-intensity district. HID zoning still would allow light manufacturing, and the properties next to the property already are zoned as HID, the city said.
Rezoning the property was unanimously recommended by the planning and zoning commission. The city council will hold a public hearing before voting on the rezoning request.
Another public hearing will be held before the council votes to amend part of the city’s zoning ordinance.
The planning and zoning commission unanimously recommended the section about nonconforming lots in the ordinance be amended to:
- Make it clearer that nonconforming lots in the low intensity district and medium intensity districts can only be used for single-family, residential development
- Make enforcement easier and encourage infill development for nonconforming lots
The city council also will hold a public hearing before it votes on the closure of a portion of Agnes Street.
The part of the street in question is not currently open, and according to the city, it may have never been opened or maintained as a public street. It’s covered by vegetative growth.
Closure of the street was requested by Dusty Georges Investment LLC, which owns some lots near this part of Agnes Street.
What started as a temporary fix for a malfunctioning traffic signal may soon become a permanent traffic pattern along College Street.
Council members will vote on whether to replace the traffic signals at the intersection of South College and West Concord streets with a four-way stop.
The intersection has been operating as a four-way stop since May when one of the signals first started malfunctioning, according to information from the city.
Changing the signal to a four-way stop already has been suggested in the 25% design plan for renovations on College Street, and the city said it has not received any comments on the intersection’s new traffic pattern. The switch would lower operation costs for the city’s electric department.
Since this is the council’s first meeting since municipal elections in November, re-elected council members Chris Hawkins and Wendy Cato will be sworn-in, a mayor pro tem will be elected, meeting dates and times will be established and appointments to standing committees will be made.
The following items also are on the table for the council:
- Approval of minutes for a regular meeting and closed session, both held Nov. 1.
- Approval of budget amendments for the electric department, CoMMA, Community House and general fund.
- Approval of a cooperative bid agreement with ElectriCities of North Carolina.
- Adoption of the municipal records retention schedule.
- Award of mater service agreements for on-call engineering services.
The meeting will start with public comment at 6 p.m. Monday in the Council Chamber at Morganton City Hall.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.