Council to consider acoustical study, sound design for CoMMA

Closure of the street was requested by Dusty Georges Investment LLC, which owns some lots near this part of Agnes Street.

What started as a temporary fix for a malfunctioning traffic signal may soon become a permanent traffic pattern along College Street.

Council members will vote on whether to replace the traffic signals at the intersection of South College and West Concord streets with a four-way stop.

The intersection has been operating as a four-way stop since May when one of the signals first started malfunctioning, according to information from the city.

Changing the signal to a four-way stop already has been suggested in the 25% design plan for renovations on College Street, and the city said it has not received any comments on the intersection’s new traffic pattern. The switch would lower operation costs for the city’s electric department.

Since this is the council’s first meeting since municipal elections in November, re-elected council members Chris Hawkins and Wendy Cato will be sworn-in, a mayor pro tem will be elected, meeting dates and times will be established and appointments to standing committees will be made.