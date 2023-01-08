Council to decide on loan agreements with new brewery

The corner of East Concord and South Green streets has been without its usual crowd recently, but a pair of items on the Morganton City Council’s Monday night agenda indicate things may not stay quiet much longer.

Hillman Beer announced in December it would be taking over the old Catawba Brewing location in Morganton. The brewery now is seeking two loans through the city of Morganton to help cover the costs of purchasing restaurant equipment and getting a kitchen set up.

Information from the city said Hillman’s plans to reduce the bottling section of the business to add a kitchen along with a tasting room.

The first of the loans, through the Community Development Block Grant Small Business Loan Program, would be worth $75,000 to help with the purchase of restaurant equipment.

The second loan, this one through the Main Street Small Business Loan Program, would be worth another $75,000 – which is the loan program’s entire budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

City staff said while people have said they would like to borrow money from the program, none have submitted any paperwork until Hillman’s applied. Since it is the first business to apply for one of the loans, staff are asking council members to loan this year’s entire program budget to the brewery.

This is a forgiveness loan program, so if the business stays operational for five years, any of the remaining loan balance is forgiven.

Hillman’s Morganton location would be the third in its portfolio, joining other operations in Old Fort and Asheville. The brewery expects to invest more than $1 million by the time the project is complete, and plans to have 10 full-time employees.

“We are excited that the new development will include a restaurant and a brewery,” city staff said in information provided to council members. “This concept will be a great addition to downtown Morganton.”

Council members will decide on both loans Monday night.

Hillman Beer isn’t the only business looking to expand.

It was announced in August that Gerresheimer Glass plans to increase its production capacity at its Morganton location and has since been approved for a $500,000 building reuse grant.

The expansion is expected to create 78 new full-time positions within two years.

City council members will decide whether to approve the grant agreement, a contract with the Western Piedmont Council of Governments for administration of the grant and paying $12,500 in administration costs.

Even more development could be coming to the city of Morganton if council members agree to sell six adjoining tracts of land in the 400-block of East Meeting Street.

The tracts, which are between White Street and Church Street, make up about 1.7 acres of land when combined.

The city previously has tried to sell the properties at least three times, but those sales all have fallen through because of lack of funding and/or tax credits.

The city hopes this time will be the one to get it right, though, after Green Street Properties LLC made an offer to purchase the tracts for $425,000. The LLC has told the city it plans to develop as many as 70 townhouses and apartments on the property.

The city has advertised the sale for upset bids but received none, so council will officially decide on the sale Monday night. If sold, construction on the property would begin within six months of closing.

Other items on the agenda Monday night include:

Consideration of an alternative design request for landscaping at the Western Piedmont Community College Trades Building

Updating some city pay ranges

Approval of minutes from the December council meeting

The council meeting will begin with public comment at 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Morganton City Hall.