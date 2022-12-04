Council to decide on sale, development of city-owned property

The Morganton City Council's agenda for its Monday night meeting may be light, but it's not without potential development in the city.

The city received an offer from Norvell Management LLC and AMICUS Partners PLLC for three plots of land, totaling about a half-acre, at the corner of East Union and White streets.

City leaders and the companies agreed on a purchase price of $115,000 for the land, and it was advertised in The News Herald for upset bids.

No upset bids were made, and now council members will decide whether to sell the property and enter a development agreement.

If they decide to move forward with development on the property, the half-acre being sold would be combined with an adjacent lot owned by Norvell Management.

Developers are planning to build a commercial space of about 5,000 square feet with up to 40 market-rate residential apartments on the lot, according to information from the city. Off-street parking also would be developed, and construction would begin within six months of closing on the property.

City staff believe the development would stimulate economic development for downtown, and described the offer as "a good and fair one.”

Other items on Monday night’s agenda are fairly run-of-the-mill, with a couple of appointments to local boards and commissions and a short-stack of consent agenda items.

The city received state grant funds to help cover the cost of the gym restoration at Mountain View Recreation Center. An $80,000 budget amendment is on the table to receive the grant funds, which would be paired with $80,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the restoration.

Also on the agenda is approval of an ordinance to establish a no parking zone along a portion of Robey Street and Circle Court.

City staff say the streets’ narrowness prohibits larger vehicles, like the ones driven by public works and emergency services, from entering the street and performing their duties. It also creates a visibility hazard for drivers, according to information from the city.

If the council approves the ordinance, which is on the consent agenda, Robey Street would be a no parking zone for a distance of 100 feet from its intersection with Circle Court. The north side of Circle Court would be a no parking 50 feet west and 85 feet east of the Robey Street intersection.

Council members will meet an hour earlier than normal at 5 p.m. for this month's meeting because of an event scheduled at CoMMA later in the evening.