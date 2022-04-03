Council to hold public hearings on rezoning applications

Monday night’s Morganton City Council meeting will see a full slate of rezoning requests with two public hearings on tap.

The first public hearing will invite comments on rezoning four tracts of land that comprised the old Morganton High School and Junior High School. Altogether, the tracts make up a little less than nine acres of land.

The applicant for the rezoning, Peachland Rental Associates, is requesting the properties be rezoned as high intensity district from medium intensity district.

If council approve the rezoning, which was unanimously recommended by the planning and zoning commission, it will allow high density residential uses – with up to 20 units per acre if certain requirements are met – and a wider array of institutional, office, retail, service and light manufacturing uses, information from the city said.

The next public hearing will give the public a chance to voice their opinions on rezoning a little less than six and a half acres of land on North Green Street from low intensity district to medium intensity district-restricted residential overlay.

KRP Investments LLC, a real estate ownership company, applied for the lots at 1121 N. Green St. to be rezoned. An August 2014 Winston-Salem Journal article listed the company as the owner of an affordable housing complex in the city.

A change from the low intensity district to the medium intensity district would allow for up to 10 units per acre if certain requirements are met. Information from the city said the tracts can be served by the city’s water and wastewater utilities, but the sewer lines along North Green Street would need improvements to accommodate higher density, multi-family residential developments.

City staff believed the rezoning would have minimal impacts on surrounding land. The planning and zoning commission recommended approving the request in a 4-2 vote at its March 10 meeting.

College Street redesign

A new look for College Street will be a few steps closer if the council decides to contract with a design firm to finish designs for the street’s right-sizing project.

Council members will decide whether to award a $425,703.87 contract to Gannett-Fleming for 100% of the designs for he College Street right sizing project.

The firm already completed 25% of the designs, and the city has secured $2,649,600 in grant funding for the project. Once designs are complete, the city will be able to submit them to the North Carolina Department of Transportation for approval, start acquiring right-of-way in necessary areas and bid the project for construction.

Water, wastewater infrastructure

Council members also will decide whether to contract with a company to seek grant funding for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements.

Two of the city’s large water and wastewater projects, work on the Silver Creek pump station and the WTP coagulation and sedimentation basins, are estimated to cost a combined total of about $9.46 million.

City staff met with W.K. Dickson & Co. Inc. regarding funding opportunities for the projects, and it’s believed the city could qualify for additional funds from the American Rescue Plan Act that would be awarded by the Division of Water Infrastructure.

The city will first seek 100% grant funds, but will accept low-interest loan funding if grant funding is not awarded.

Staff are asking council to approve a contract worth up to $15,000 with W.K. Dickson for technical services in applying for the funding, according to information from the city.

Other items to be considered by the city council include:

Two budget amendments for insurance reimbursements

Waterline easements for the Murphy’s Farm Apartments on Enola Road

Creating an ARPA and Special Projects Manager position

Waterline relocation construction for an NCDOT project

Several items related to improvements at Bethel Park

A contract for the restroom facility project at Shuey Park

A preliminary plat for West Union Terrace along Lyman Court

The council meeting will start with public comments at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Morganton City Hall. Five people already have signed up to speak during public comments, and at least four of those speakers are expected to talk about the ongoing issue of a homeless encampment on Dogwood Drive.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

