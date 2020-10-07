Council to hold town hall meeting Tuesday

Let’s talk, Morganton!

While the national news is filled with stories and videos of civil unrest and communities breaking down, leaders in Morganton are committed to working with the community in a productive and collaborative manner.

Working together to ensure Morganton is a place where all voices matter and respectful dialogue is commonplace can move us forward and set us apart from other communities, a release from the city said.

As Mayor Ronnie Thompson says, “Our community thrives when citizens are engaged.”

The public is welcome to make comments at regular council meetings or contact council members or the Human Relations Commission directly to voice concerns.

To encourage dialogue, the City Council is holding an open special town hall meeting titled “Let’s talk, Morganton” on Tuesday to discuss any topics of interest or issues the community would like to see addressed by the council.

There is no set agenda for this meeting; residents' concerns, questions, and comments will be the agenda.

The meeting will be held at the Collett Street Recreation Center at 300 Collett St. at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone planning on attending is asked to email Kelly Russell at krussell@ci.morganton.nc.us by noon Tuesday to ensure social distancing accommodations can be made. Masks will be required to enter.