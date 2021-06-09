Council to vote on budget June 21

It’s about 5.5% larger than the current budget, or $4,212,318 more, at $79,281,813, but that’s because of major projects in the water and wastewater funds, Sandy said.

Rand Street substation

One of the city’s electric substations will be getting replaced with a tight deadline for work to be completed.

The city will be discontinuing use of the Rand Street substation, one that’s more than 100 years old, and building a new substation on the campus of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics.

Council members approved a contract with Carolina Power and Signalization Inc. worth $81,009 to put in a high voltage pole line at the new substation, which will connect it to some Duke Energy equipment that already exists on the property. This was included in the current fiscal budget.

The lowest responsible, responsive bid for construction of the substation came in at nearly $400,000 over budget, Sandy said.

She said that putting the project off wouldn’t alleviate the price the city would have to pay, and work must be completed on the project by the time NCSSM is ready to open, which is expected to be late spring in 2022, in order for the city to use the property.