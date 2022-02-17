County agrees to economic incentive packages

The Burke County Board of Commissioners took action on three economic development incentive projects during its meeting Tuesday night.
The three projects — It’s About Time, Bravo and Highlander — together are expected to add almost 200 new jobs, according to information presented to the board by Alan Wood, president and CEO of Burke Development Inc.
Project It’s About Time aims to see a company invest $25 million in a 500,000-square-foot building at the Burke Business Park, creating 72 new full-time jobs that would pay about $42,000 each per year, Wood said. He said the $25 million estimate is on the low-end, and the investment could be between $35 and $40 million.
It would be the first development at the business park since it was acquired more than 15 years ago.
To further the project, BDI has asked business park stakeholders to convey the land, about 23.6 acres with a $944,000 value, to the business. It would be the project’s only local economic incentive, Wood said, and there would be no property tax deferral that’s typically seen with economic development projects.
Commissioners approved giving the land to the business. Three other municipalities also have agreed, and the Morganton City Council will make a decision at its March 7 meeting after a public hearing.
Project Bravo, which BDI and Gov. Roy Cooper announced last week as an expansion in Meritor, will see 25 new jobs created with average wages of $62,500 per year and an investment of about $4.1 million.
Meritor is seeking a $200,000 building reuse grant from the Rural Infrastructure Authority. That grant requires a $10,000 local match, which would be split $5,000 each by the county and city of Morganton.
The company also is seeking a $75,000 One NC grant that requires a 25% local match. That match would be covered by a local economic incentive grant equal to 50% of the taxes on the new taxable investment for three years.
The grant would start in the 2023-24 fiscal year, with the county’s portion being $14,247.50 each year for three years at the current 69.5 cents tax rate. The city’s portion would be $11,685 each year at its current 57 cents tax rate.
Commissioners approved the county’s buy-in to the grants. The Morganton City Council will make its decision at its March 7 meeting.
Commissioners also approved local incentives for Project Highlander, a regional company that plans to open a location in Morganton by renovating an existing building. It would create 100 new jobs with an average wage of about $44,000 per year per job and invest about $5.2 million.
This project also is seeking a building reuse grant through the Rural Infrastructure Authority, which would be worth $200,000. Again, the city and county would split the required $10,000 match at $5,000 each.
Highlander also is seeking a $250,000 One NC grant, for which the required 25% local match would be covered by a local economic incentive grant equal to 50% of the taxes on the new taxable investment.
This grant also would start in the 2023-24 fiscal year, with the county’s portion coming in at $18,070 per year over three years at its current tax rate and the city’s portion coming in at $14,820 per year.
Grants
The Golden LEAF Foundation awarded the county a $659,850 grant to help with water infrastructure at the Burke Business Park.
The money will go to extend the waterline from the center of the business park extend to the east side of the park where its first development, Project It’s About Time, will go. The grant will cover about 1,300 feet of water lines.
Commissioners voted to accept the grant funding.
They also took a step toward finding additional grant funding by voting to create a senior fiscal analyst position.
Whoever is hired for the position will work to find, write, apply for and manage grants for the county’s departments, and will be part of the finance department. The position will pay between $56,777 and $88,003 per year.
In other business, commissioners voted to make the position of planning director a deputy county manager. The current planning director is Alan Glines. After a brief closed session, they voted to purchase 6/10 of an acre of land for the Jonas Ridge Convenience Site and Bog Park project.
The board will have its next pre-agenda meeting March 1 at 3 p.m. in the commissioner’s meeting room.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.