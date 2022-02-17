County agrees to economic incentive packages

The Burke County Board of Commissioners took action on three economic development incentive projects during its meeting Tuesday night.

The three projects — It’s About Time, Bravo and Highlander — together are expected to add almost 200 new jobs, according to information presented to the board by Alan Wood, president and CEO of Burke Development Inc.

Project It’s About Time aims to see a company invest $25 million in a 500,000-square-foot building at the Burke Business Park, creating 72 new full-time jobs that would pay about $42,000 each per year, Wood said. He said the $25 million estimate is on the low-end, and the investment could be between $35 and $40 million.

It would be the first development at the business park since it was acquired more than 15 years ago.

To further the project, BDI has asked business park stakeholders to convey the land, about 23.6 acres with a $944,000 value, to the business. It would be the project’s only local economic incentive, Wood said, and there would be no property tax deferral that’s typically seen with economic development projects.