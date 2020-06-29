County breaks 1,000 total COVID-19 cases, at least 752 recoveries

Burke County has reached a new COVID-19 record by breaking 1,000 total cases of COVID-19.

The county added 19 new cases of COVID-19 from Saturday to Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,016, according to a media briefing from the Burke County Health Department.

At least 752 of those cases have recovered, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard. There were six people hospitalized at press time Monday, according to the dashboard.

The county also has tested at least 9,175 people for the virus, the dashboard said.

The majority of the county’s total cases have infected people who are between 30-39-years-old, the dashboard said, with 259 people in that age range testing positive for the novel coronavirus. There have been 194 people between the ages of 20 and 29 to test positive for the virus.

Only 58 people in their 50s have tested positive, 41 in their 70s, and 38 people who are 80-years-old or older have tested positive, the dashboard said.

Cases across the state continue to rise, with the statewide total positive cases hitting 63,484 Monday, with 1,325 deaths, 843 people hospitalized and 886,305 completed tests, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The state said Monday that 45,538 of the total cases are presumed to be recovered.

County health officials are encouraging residents to exercise caution going into the Independence Day weekend.

“Public Health needs people to be aware of the risks of having parties and getting together in large groups (more than 10 indoors and more than 25 outdoors),” the county’s media briefing said Monday. “We encourage residents not to gather in groups or at the lake, people’s houses for cookouts and parties unless you can stay away from each other, wear a face covering and wash your hands frequently.”