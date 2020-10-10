County phones out more than 24 hours, AT&T says issue resolved

For those who tried to call some of the county offices Wednesday and Thursday, they probably were on the receiving end of an “all circuits are busy” message.

But it wasn’t because county employees were out of the office or decided to avoid calls.

County phones couldn’t receive calls for more than 24 hours after an outage was discovered early Wednesday morning, according to information provided by County Manager Bryan Steen.

Scott Black, IT director for the county, told Steen and county commissioners in an email that was forwarded to The News Herald that county employees had been trying to work with AT&T to restore full phone service.

But their main account manager went on vacation Thursday, apparently not passing along the information to another representative who seemed to spend most of Thursday looking into the issue.

It wasn’t until around 3:45 p.m. Thursday that phone services finally were restored, a process that Black said only took AT&T 15 minutes once an order to switch the phone lines to new equipment finally was put in.