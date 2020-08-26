COVID-19 cases continue to rise in county

In the proposal, Cooper recommended expanding Medicaid to cover more than 600,000 additional people; expanding unemployment benefits so the maximum amount of time covered would be 14 weeks with a maximum benefit of $500 per week; and paying a bonus to teachers.

Visit https://bit.ly/34CvQMe to read Cooper’s proposed budget.

Help with children

The Department of Health and Human Services has said families and caregivers in need of child care for children up to age 12 can call its hotline to be connected directly to child care options in their community. The hotline at 888-600-1685 is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Care is offered by licensed child care providers who meet Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.

For information, visit https://bit.ly/3gSC0Lk.

Local health officials also continue to encourage people to wear a mask when out in public, to socially distance at least 6 feet away and use hand sanitizer or soap and water.