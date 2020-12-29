Creativity, collaboration and hope highlight city's 2020

“Back around the time that we were brainstorming on the festival and what to do with that, I started thinking ‘okay, well, what can we still do? What are our traditional events that we do year after year that people love to attend, and how can we make that still happen?’” Nelson said.

It seemed to be a hit with the Morganton residents.

“We had over 700 cars,” Neslon said. “I know that some people complained about the traffic, but we didn’t know what to expect. Granted it was the Christmas parade, but it was totally different than any other year if it was going to be just a few cars or a steady stream, which that’s what it ended up being.”

It may have even brought out some different attendees than the parade normally would attract.

“I think those that were able to come out and see the parade, I think they enjoyed it,” she said. “Me, just standing there and seeing kids of all ages, from little toddlers that we’re hanging out of the window to even some of our older population that may not have come out to a parade even if it was a normal year because it’s typically a cold evening and it’s a lot of standing and waiting. They were able to come and drive through and see the floats.”

The parade ended up being a highlight of the year, Nelson said.