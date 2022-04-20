Crystal Carpenter, Republican candidate for clerk of court

Editor’s note: The News Herald sent candidate questionnaires to candidates who have primary challengers for local races in Burke County. Each candidate received the same questions and none of their answers were edited by the newspaper.

Name: Crystal R. Carpenter

Party affiliation: Republican

Seeking office: Clerk of Court

Age: 56

Profession: Assistant Clerk at the Burke County Clerk of Superior Court

Education: East Burke High School graduate Class of ’84 and some college courses at WPCC

Family: My husband Skip and I have been married for 36 years. We have one son, Taylor a daughter-in-law, Christina and grandson, Tucker.

Community Involvement:

Charter member of United Baptist Church (50 years +)

Served as church pianist for 40 years, Music Minister for 19, Sunday School Teacher, GA Leader

Volunteer at Burke United Christian Ministries Soup Kitchen

Serve as Family Caregiver for aging family members

Local and Regional Missions Work

Advocating for Foster Families

Providing meals for elderly citizens

1. Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No.

2. Do you currently owe back property taxes? No.

3. What changes, if any, do you plan to make if you take over the clerk’s office?

I plan to implement ongoing training, staff accountability, scheduled performance-based reviews, and add more stream-lined services to the public.

4. Do you plan to make any staffing changes if you become clerk?

No, but I will ensure that the office is fully staffed with highly trained, courteous, and professional employees.

5. What goals do you have for the clerk’s office?

My goals are to provide a safe and professional working environment, to serve the public with fairness and utmost respect and to further strengthen the relationship between the clerk’s office and the public.

6. How would you work with other elected officials or governing bodies to accomplish the goals you have for the clerk’s office?

I would work with the County Commissioners to provide a safe and comfortable environment for the citizens and staff as the Clerk of Court is a state facility operating in a county building. I would partner with the Register of Deeds Office to better understand the services they provide so that the clerk’s office would be more helpful in directing the public with their needs. Continuing to work closely with the Sheriff’s Office I would communicate any concerns about safety and security.

7. What makes you qualified to become Clerk of Court?

I have worked under the watchful eye of current Clerk of Court, Mabel Lowman for over 15 years. I am experienced in every area of the office. Serving for nearly 7 years as an Assistant to the Clerk has allowed me to perform the same duties as the Clerk. I am now and have been in management positions and know how to operate a successful office. I’m a leader and my experience will allow me to serve as the Clerk starting day one with no training required.