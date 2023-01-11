Developers planning 70 apartments, townhouses for downtown

Economic development was the topic of the night for the Morganton City Council’s January meeting.

Council members voted to sell about 1.7 acres of land in the 400 block of East Meeting Street, between White and Church streets, to Meeting Street LLC for $425,000. The property already has been advertised for upset bids, but none was received, according to city officials.

The developers buying the land could be bringing some relief to the area’s housing drought. City Attorney Louis Vinay told the city council the developers plan to build 70 market-rate apartments and townhouses on the lot, which will include on- and off-street parking, along with a dog park.

The sale should close in about four months, and construction is expected to start within six months of closing, Vinay said.

This week’s council meeting was hopping with economic development news from downtown Morganton.

Hillman Beer, which has locations in Old Fort and Asheville, is planning to set up shop in the Old Catawba Brewing Co. building on South Green Street at East Concord Street.

The brewery is looking to invest more than $1 million to renovate the building to include a kitchen, and plans to hire 10 full-time employees, said City Manager Sally Sandy.

To help with those efforts, Hillman sought a combined $150,000 in local loans.

Council members agreed to two $75,000 loans for the brewery — one a Community Development Block Grant Small Business Loan and the other a Main Street Small Business Loan Program. The Main Street loan is a forgiveness loan, so if the business still is in operation after five years, the remaining balance will be forgiven, she said.

Both loans have been personally guaranteed by the owners of the brewery, Vinay and Sandy said.

Sandy said they were excited to have a new restaurant and brewery drawing traffic into downtown, and Mayor Pro Tem Wendy Cato said she was glad to see the hole left by Catawba Brewing being filled quickly.

“I think it’s exciting that we’re not going to have an empty building,” Cato said. “We’re putting in a business that has proven itself and will be successful in our community.”

In addition, the city council agreed to a local match for a grant that will help a local business expand.

Gerresheimer Glass has received a $500,000 state building reuse grant to help with an expansion of its facility on Wamsutta Mill Road. The expansion will create 78 jobs and see more than $60 million invested, according to information previously released about the project.

Council members voted to approve the grant, which will be administered by Western Piedmont Council of Governments. The city council agreed to split the $25,000 in administrative costs with Burke County.

Council members also approved an alternative landscaping plan for the new trades building at Western Piedmont Community College.

College officials previously had asked the city to allow an alternative design for the landscaping between Burkemont Avenue and the new building as required by city ordinance.

The initial proposed alternative design received some pushback from the city’s planning and zoning commission, so the community college went back to the drawing board.

Council members ended up approving the latest design, though, which incorporates more large trees and medium or small shrubs in the design. The plantings are expected to be clustered throughout the yard between the new building and Burkemont Avenue to mimic the more natural landscaping around the rest of the campus.

Other items approved included updated pay ranges for some city staff positions and minutes from the December council meeting, both of which were on the council’s consent agenda.