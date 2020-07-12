Director discusses splash pads, other park features in light of COVID-19

“The last thing we want to do is to bring folks in and hire them, then have to turn around and let them go,” Winkler said. “Because when we need them, to bring them back, they’re going to be working in other places then.”

Waiting on guidance has been the hardest part of planning for parks and recreation officials, he said.

“That’s been the toughest part of our job the past 4 or 5 months has been, the information that we get changes and it’s difficult for us to evaluate and put something in place,” Winkler said. “Programming takes time. It’s not like you can just do something in a weekend. We have to plan for it, and then when you plan for it to get it going and the guidelines come out that are different or a setback to what you’ve been planning for, you have to put them on hold again.”

He said he is proud of his department for how it has managed to develop programming that allows for some fun even under the restrictions COVID-19 has caused for everyone.

“I think we’re proving that we can do some things and we have been and we’ve been doing them safely,” Winkler said.

He spoke to Saturday’s fireworks display, how people were able to spread out for miles and see the display from their cars or some even from the comfort of their homes.