Disgruntled homeowner claims city owes him rent for road

A dispute between the city of Morganton and a couple who invited a group of homeless people to stay in their backyard has developed into a debate over zoning and easements.

Tensions between the city and Joseph and Victoria Bateman, of 118 Dogwood Drive, Morganton, started in February after the city took action to clear a homeless camp on Herron Street.

The city had made arrangements for the residents of that camp to be placed in a shelter, but none of them opted to go there. The Batemans decided to invite a group of them to their backyard, and some people experiencing homelessness have been living there in tents since mid-February.

The camp in the Batemans' backyard drew a largely negative response from neighbors at the March city council meeting, and the city has said it violates a zoning ordinance on campgrounds. That ordinance requires several things of campgrounds, one of which is a minimum lot size of 5 acres. The Batemans own about 2.37 acres of land on Dogwood Drive.

The Batemans have stood their ground, filing an LLC for a nonprofit they say is to help the homeless in their backyard and continuing to house them there.

They're now challenging easements for the utility services and the road where they live, claiming the city owes them more than $106,000 in rent for the road because they don't believe there's an appropriate easement on record.

“They’re (the homeless people) doing really good, just for anybody that’s concerned about them, but these clowns up here have continued to harass me,” Joseph Bateman said Monday night, gesturing to the dais where the council was sitting. “They threatened to cut my power off, my water off. They don’t have a right-of-way through my property.”

City Attorney Louis Vinay told the newspaper the city already provided the Batemans proof of the necessary easements in a letter last month.

The letter he referenced, dated May 4, included copies of both the easements for the waterlines and the road.

The easements have been in place since the 1960s, records showed. The News Herald verified the easements by cross-referencing them with deeds for the property where the Batemans live.

That same letter from the city also outlined to the Batemans reasons they could have their utility services disconnected.

The letter said a meter reader attempted to visit their property May 2 to check the utility meters, but the Batemans wouldn’t allow her on their property and threatened to charge her with trespassing if she didn’t leave.

The city said in its May 4 letter the Batemans signed a contract with the city for utility services that allows city representatives “full and free access” to utility meters on their property. The letter said if the Batemans didn’t allow the meter reader access to their property within 10 days, the city could disconnect utility services and terminate their contract. Their utilities have not been disconnected.

The letter went on to say if the Batemans wanted their electric service to be disconnected, they could contact the electric department to schedule a time for that meter to be read and removed.

However, the letter said, if the city disconnected water and sewer services, there would be more severe consequences for the Batemans. Their house would be declared unfit for human habitation from lack of running water and sanitary sewer services, according to the letter.

Another letter from the city offered an alternative to the meter reading conundrum.

For about $700 total, this letter said the Batemans could pay to have their meters switched out with smart meters. Those would allow city staff to remotely read the Batemans’ utility meters, but made it clear this would be at the Batemans’ expense.

In a response sent sometime after May 20 but before Monday night’s council meeting, the Batemans said the city should foot the bill for the smart meters.

This letter from the Batemans said, except for one visit to switch out the meters, they would be charging at least $100 per supervised visit from the city to read meters. They said they wouldn’t allow anyone on their property without being supervised, and they would need at least seven days notice before any visits.

In this letter, the Batemans also billed the city rent for the portion of Dogwood Drive that cuts through their property. The Batemans claim the city owes them 68 months of back rent for the road at a rate of $1,561.88 per month. That comes out to $106,207.84 total. The letter doesn’t explain how the Batemans calculated that rate.

The city has said it will not be paying that amount, and code enforcement action on the property is expected to continue.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

