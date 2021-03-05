Downtown stage on schedule, but rain delays progress on lawn

Crews have been working hard any time they can to finish construction on the square, and still are able to work on the building components. But rain forced delays on work on the lawn.

“They are making hay,” Jablonski said. “We can really make some time up [when it doesn’t rain]. Every time it doesn’t rain, they’re out there killing themselves trying to make it work.”

Jablonski told The News Herald that the city originally expected to have the property handed back over to them June 14, but if the rain keeps pouring, it might not happen until late June or early July.

Still, she told the newspaper she felt confident that there would be some concerts at least in September, and maybe some in August.

“We’re trying to work all that out,” Jablonski said. “We’re very blessed that our TGIF is very well attended, but that’s a double whammy. But I’m still feeling good about it. I think we have a plan in place right now that, if I have to make it socially distanced, then we’ve come up with a way we can do that and control the numbers. If that’s lifted and we don’t have to worry about it, then obviously we are golden.”