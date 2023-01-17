Duke Energy gives Burke, surrounding counties grant for emergency markers on trails, waterways

Officials are hoping new trail and waterway markers will make it easier for rescuers to find people who get lost and hurt while out on the waters in Burke, McDowell and Catawba counties.

The first round of markers was made possible with a $50,000 grant from Duke Energy, said Burke County Emergency Management Director Mike Willis.

He said the project is something emergency management officials have wanted to achieve for a couple years, but the funds just weren’t available before the grant was awarded.

“One of the major problems we have here is a lot of the people who come and play here don’t know where they are,” he said. “When they call 911 and need help, a lot of the time they don’t understand how to give us GPS coordinates. So our hope is with this, at least putting enough of them out there, maybe they’ll remember seeing one. If they can remember a little bit about what that is or near to it, it’ll give us quicker response times to them.”

Specific details still are being worked out, but the gist is markers will be placed along waterways and trails throughout the three counties, with each marker having a unique identifier — almost like a mile marker on an interstate or highway.

Maps of the markers with access points for rescuers will be distributed to area 911 centers so dispatchers can get help where it’s needed and cut down the time it takes rescuers to reach people in need.

Willis said Burke County was able to provide some funding to help get the program off the ground, and when he reached out to Robin Nicholson, a district manager with Duke Energy, she was able to help loosen up the purse strings.

“As always, Robin comes through,” Willis said. “Robin’s helped us accomplish a lot of things … Robin lobbied and got us a $50,000 grant to put this project on with. (Robin), I can’t thank you enough.”

Nicholson said this was one of several emergency management grants doled out around the state.

“With the Catawba River system running through Burke County, it’s a vital part of our generation base, and it’s also there to help provide public water sources and also for recreational purposes,” Nicholson said. “We’ve always partnered with emergency management for extraordinary events such as high water events on the river, but anything we can do to help with emergency preparedness to make response quicker, easier, we’re very interested helping our emergency management partners.”

The multi-agency effort is a collaboration between Burke County Emergency Management, Burke County EMS, South Mountains State Park, Lake James State Park, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, McDowell County Emergency Management and Catawba County Emergency Management.

McDowell County Emergency Services Deputy Director Andrew Pressley said someone calls for help in the wilderness without knowing where they are on a weekly basis.

“It’s going to be a huge impact for the citizens of McDowell, along with the responding agencies in McDowell,” Pressley said. “We’re very appreciative of Robin along with Duke Energy and Mike for thinking of us with this grant. We look forward to seeing what will happen moving forward with the project.”

Willis said he thinks the markers program will be a big help all around.

“I really think this is going to help all of us as responders, I think it’s going to help our public that visits and plays here,” Willis said. “Hopefully they don’t need help, but when they do, hopefully we can get to them quicker and get them out quicker.”