Early voting results see Hinceman, Carpenter edge ahead in sheriff’s, clerk’s races, respectively

Early voting results posted Tuesday night on the North Carolina State Board of Elections website put a couple candidates pulling ahead of the pack in their respective races.

These results only show votes cast during early voting. Election Day results had not been posted by publication time Tuesday evening. Stay tuned to www.morganton.com for election updates as precinct results file in.

Sheriff

Banks Hinceman has a lead in the race for county sheriff with 64.9% (3,230) of the votes so far, compared to opponent Richard Epley’s 35.1% (2,028) of the votes.

Hinceman currently is a major for the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, and Epley served as sheriff from 1994-98 when he was unseated by former Sheriff John McDevitt.

With no challengers from the democratic party, whoever wins Tuesday night’s race likely will go onto claim the title of sheriff.

Clerk of Court

With three contenders duking it out for a spot as the republican nominee for Burke County Clerk of Court on November’s ballot, Crystal Carpenter claimed an early lead Tuesday night with 57% (3,230) of the votes from early voting.

Eric Duckworth is behind her with 36.42% (2,064) of the votes and Bryan Steen had 6.58% (373) of the votes.

Duckworth currently works as a magistrate, Carpenter works as an assistant clerk at the clerk’s office and Steen is the current county manager.

Whoever wins Tuesday’s election will face Democrat Becky Weatherman in the November election.

County commissioners

With only two vacant seats but seven people on the ballot in the republican primary, early voting results show Randy Burns and Phil Smith in the lead with 24.72% (2,507) and 17.94% (1,819) of the votes, respectively.

Following those two in the race are:

Beth Heile, 16.41% (1,664)

Tom Johnson, 15.41% (1,563)

Jennie M. Cook, 13.92% (1,411)

Leslie Hairfield, 6.72% (681)

Frank Smith, 4.88% (495)

Whoever earns the Republican nominations will face Democrats Kyle Whisnant and Steve W. Starnes in November.