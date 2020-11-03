Early voting turnout may have caused shorter lines on election day

Anyone who cast their vote Tuesday might not have had to wait in line too long.

Lines at the Burke County Senior Center around 1:30 p.m. were practically nonexistent, with the line only having two people in it when a reporter was there.

An elections official told the newspaper only about 300-400 registered voters in the district hadn’t already cast their vote during early voting.

Lines also appeared to be slow in Valdese Tuesday, both at the Old Rock School and the town hall around 1 p.m.

The election day turnout might have had something to do with the fact that 63 percent of the county’s around 58,000 registered voters turned up to vote during early voting and by submitting mail-in ballots.

Morganton resident Allison Star said she felt it was her civic duty to get out and vote, even though she said she wasn't particularly politically motivated.