Early voting turnout may have caused shorter lines on election day

Anyone who cast their vote Tuesday might not have had to wait in line too long.
Lines at the Burke County Senior Center around 1:30 p.m. were practically nonexistent, with the line only having two people in it when a reporter was there.
An elections official told the newspaper only about 300-400 registered voters in the district hadn’t already cast their vote during early voting.
Lines also appeared to be slow in Valdese Tuesday, both at the Old Rock School and the town hall around 1 p.m.
The election day turnout might have had something to do with the fact that 63 percent of the county’s around 58,000 registered voters turned up to vote during early voting and by submitting mail-in ballots.
Morganton resident Allison Star said she felt it was her civic duty to get out and vote, even though she said she wasn't particularly politically motivated.
“100 years after somebody fought for me to vote, I feel like it’s really important, especially women, get out and take advantage of that right to do that,” Star said. “Just go vote. I don’t know why anybody wouldn’t. It doesn’t take long. It’s a way to get your voice heard, and it’s important. We need to teach our kids that it’s important so that they grow up and do it too.”
Unifour One, a non-partisan nonprofit organization, was at the Senior Center throughout the day Tuesday, passing out snacks to voters. The organization has worked for months to help get citizens registered to vote, and to get them to cast their ballots in elections.
Melissa Scott, of Morganton, has been involved with Unifour One for about two weeks, but the organization has been around for 15 years.
“I just want people to get out and vote,” she said. “I think our state is going to be close, and every vote counts. That’s why I’m out here, it might get hot, the lines might get long and I want people to be refreshed and ready. Don’t be discouraged. We’ve got to do this. We’ve got to vote.”
Polls didn't close until after the newspaper's press time Tuesday, but complete election coverage will follow in Thursday's print edition of the newspaper. Visit www.morganton.com to read the stories from election night online.
