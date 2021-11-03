Election Day voter turnout blows previous years out of the water

“Canvassing is where you take absentees, anything that was done before Election Day, plus the Election Day totals, plus any transfers of people that moved and hadn’t let us know about it, we brought them in (the board of elections’ office) to fix their address and let them vote here,” Mace said. “It’s all of those things combined, and all of this goes before my board. They do it weekly on absentees, and they sign the envelopes. It’s very secure. Both parties are represented well.

“And then, after we get all of our totals together, we have a week to make sure that our laptops match everything from the precincts, the actual paperwork that’s turned in. It’s just compiling everything and making sure everything balances like it is on election night.”

She’s asking people to be patient, especially in cases where only a few votes are separating the winner and loser.

“A six-vote difference could change, a three-vote difference could change when you have absentees still out and provisionals and write-ins,” Mace said.

Canvassing will make the outcome of those races much clearer, and she asked the public to be patient waiting on canvassing.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.