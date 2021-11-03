Election Day voter turnout blows previous years out of the water

Burke County voters turned up in a big way Tuesday, surpassing previous years’ municipal election turnout by the thousands.
Approximately 9,881 (about 17%) of Burke County’s registered voters turned up to vote in this year’s municipal election, with approximately 4,369 voters casting their ballots during early voting, said Debbie Mace, director of elections for the county.
She said in the last four or five municipal elections, voter turnout maxed out around 6,000 voters. That put this year’s turnout at more than a 50% increase than previous municipal elections.
“We’re pleased with the turnout,” Mace said. “We thank everybody for coming out and supporting and making it feel like we actually put a good election together. My main concern was being fair and smooth, and we got both of those.”
Voting didn’t follow the same pattern this year as it has in years past.
“Usually your early voting is where most of the people vote,” Mace said. “Well, that was not the case this time. More people voted (Tuesday) than early voting … and that is not normally what goes on. So I don’t know what lit a fire in the middle of early voting, but something did.”
Election results won’t be finalized until canvassing Nov. 9 when the board of elections meets in room 132 at the Foothills Higher Education Center at 11 a.m. That’s when the board of elections will review the ballots cast.
“Canvassing is where you take absentees, anything that was done before Election Day, plus the Election Day totals, plus any transfers of people that moved and hadn’t let us know about it, we brought them in (the board of elections’ office) to fix their address and let them vote here,” Mace said. “It’s all of those things combined, and all of this goes before my board. They do it weekly on absentees, and they sign the envelopes. It’s very secure. Both parties are represented well.
“And then, after we get all of our totals together, we have a week to make sure that our laptops match everything from the precincts, the actual paperwork that’s turned in. It’s just compiling everything and making sure everything balances like it is on election night.”
She’s asking people to be patient, especially in cases where only a few votes are separating the winner and loser.
“A six-vote difference could change, a three-vote difference could change when you have absentees still out and provisionals and write-ins,” Mace said.
Canvassing will make the outcome of those races much clearer, and she asked the public to be patient waiting on canvassing.
